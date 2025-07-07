Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron has announced he is leaving the band after 27 years.

In a statement shared to social media this week, Cameron, who joined the iconic rockers in 1998, confirmed his exit.

“After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam,” the statement reads.

“Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter. I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It’s been an incredible journey. More to follow. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

Pearl Jam issued their own statement, thanking Cameron and praising the musician for his time in the group.

“From being one of our first musical heroes in the bands Skinyard and the mighty Soundgarden, to playing on our first demos in 1990, Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer.

“He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings. It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always. He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music.

“We love you Matt.”

After performing with Soundgarden between 1986 and 1997, Cameron joined Pearl Jam in 1998 and first appeared on their 2000-released sixth album, Binaural.

Pearl Jam only toured Australia last November, where frontman Eddie Vedder teased that they would be returning again soon during their final stop in Sydney.

“We haven’t been here for 10 years, so let me ask you this question, and I’m being serious. If we were to come back next year or two years tops, will you come back?” he asked.

His question was met with a resounding roar from the crowd. Vedder added: “I talked to the guy today; he’s holding the venues.”

Pearl Jam’s final tour show was memorable for another reason. The band performed “Hunger Strike”, a song originally created by Temple of the Dog – a supergroup featuring Vedder and the late Chris Cornell.

The performance, their first live rendition of the song in ten years, signalled a tribute to the Soundgarden frontman, who passed away in 2017.