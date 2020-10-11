A few weeks back, Pearl Jam contributed to the compilation album Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy Volume 2 — a record curated to raise money for Voting Rights Lab available for just 24 hours via Bandcamp.

The band surprised fans on Sunday by unleashing their contribution, ‘Get It Back’, on streaming platforms. Marking the bands first new material since 2019’s Gigaton.

Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy Volume 2 featured contributions from David Byrne, Arcade Fire, Fleet Foxes, Phoenix, NNAMDÏ, Perfume Genius, Jenny Lewis, the War on Drugs, Little Dragon, Bedouine, Faye Webster, Big Boi, and more.

Check out ‘Get It Back’ by Pearl Jam:

Pearl Jam have also announced a special stream of their Ten 30th anniversary live performance that took place at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on April 29th, 2016. The 32-song set saw the band rip through a beginning to end performance of their debut studio album, with covers of Pink Floyd, Neil Young and The Who.

This marks the first time the three-hour concert has been released for fans to watch. It’s set to premiere on October 22nd via nugs.tv. Tickets cost USD $14.99 and the stream will be available from Thursday, October 22nd through to Sunday, October 25th.