DJ Peggy Gou is returning to Australia this November for an exciting three-date tour, much to the delight of her fans Down Under.

Following up her performances at festivals like Heaps Good, Beyond the Valley, and Wildlands, Gou will bring her signature sound to three cities across the East Coast: Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne.

Kicking off at Marquee @ Brisbane Showgrounds on Friday, November 15th, Peggy will then head to Munro Warehouse in Sydney on Saturday, November 16th, before concluding her Australian leg at Melbourne’s iconic Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Sunday, November 17th.

Peggy Gou’s music, a unique blend of house, techno, and her own “K-House” sound, has made her one of the most sought-after electronic music artists globally. Her recent hits include “(It Goes Like) Nanana,” which has become a global anthem, topping charts and playlists worldwide.

The internationally acclaimed hitmaker is no stranger to performing for Australian audiences, having visited the country multiple times, including headlining major festivals like Heaps Good, Beyond the Valley, Wildlands, as well as a number of tours over the years,

With her debut album I Hear You now out via XL Recordings/Remote Control, the excitement for her upcoming shows is palpable. The album has been a success, landing at #5 on the ARIA Dance Chart and #7 on the ARIA Vinyl Chart.

Fans can expect Gou to deliver club bangers like “(It Goes Like) Nanana,” “Lobster Telephone,” and her popular remix of Kylie Minogue’s classic “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” during the tour.

The Frontier Member pre-sale kicks off on Tuesday, September 17th, at 1pm local time, with general tickets going on sale on Thursday, September 19th, at 3pm local time. Tickets can be purchased via frontiertouring.com/peggygou.

With Peggy Gou’s career reaching new heights in recent years, including headlining stages at Coachella, Glastonbury, and Primavera Sound, this Australian tour is set to be one for the calendar.

Peggy Gou Australian Tour Dates

Frontier Member pre-sale: Tuesday, September 17th, 1pm local time

Tickets on sale: Thursday, September 19th, 3pm local time

Tickets available via frontiertouring.com/peggygou.

Friday, November 15th

Marquee @ Brisbane Showground, Brisbane, QLD

ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday, November 16th

Munro Warehouse, Sydney, NSW

ticketmaster.com.au

Sunday, November 17th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

ticketek.com.au