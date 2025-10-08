Following a breakout year on the global festival circuit, Peggy Gou has locked in an exclusive Australian date ahead of her performance at AO Live 2026.

After a hugely successful run of shows across Australia last year, she is returning for a one-night-only show at Sydney’s Carriageworks on Saturday, January 31st, 2026.

Presented by Untitled Group, she’ll bring her electrifying presence and unique musical vision to the venue, complementing her forthcoming set at AO Live on February 1st. She features on the lineup alongside The Kid LAROI, Spacey Jane, The Veronicas, and Sofi Tukker, with more acts still to be announced.

Gou is renowned for her live performances, each time bringing her signature blend of house, techno, and club culture to the audience. Her timeless DJ sets channel an open-ended musical philosophy, drawing from influences as diverse as J Dilla, Patrick Cowley, Yellow Magic Orchestra and DJ Sotofett. They are celebrated for their ability to create pure moments of dance floor joy.

Her catalogue of hits — “Gou Talk”, “It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)”, “Starry Night” and “I Go” to name a few — has earned her global acclaim. In 2023, Gou signed with XL Recordings and released “(It Goes Like) Nanana”, a global phenomenon that topped charts and set the stage for her highly anticipated debut album.

That record, I Hear You, arrived in June 2024 to widespread critical and commercial success. It landed at No. 5 on the ARIA Dance Albums Chart, No. 3 on the UK Dance Albums Chart, and No. 2 on the UK Independent Albums Chart. The album further cemented her reputation as a visionary artist able to straddle the underground and mainstream with ease, blending her distinct “K-House” sound with an infectious pop sensibility.

From her roots in Korea to her formative years in London’s club scene, Gou has always honored electronic music’s heritage while forging her own distinct path. As founder of the music & design label Gudu, and through her collaborative relationships with creatives across fields, Gou has built a personal artistic universe that bridges sound, style, and community.

She has played major international festivals like Coachella, Glastonbury, Ultra, and Primavera Sound, as well as iconic Australian festivals Beyond The Valley and Wildlands.

Presale to her Sydney show will begin at 12pm on Monday, October 13th, followed by general sale at 12pm on Tuesday, October 14th. Sign up for presale here.

PEGGY GOU AUSTRALIA 2026

Saturday, January 31st

Carriageworks, Sydney NSW

Sunday, February 1st

AO Live, Melbourne VIC