American doom metal pioneers Pentagram have cancelled their upcoming Australia and New Zealand tour.

The Virginia band were due to make their debut run this August, with shows planned in major cities including Canberra, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Wellington, Christchurch, and Auckland.

In a statement, promoters Hardline Media said: “Due to the current allegations surrounding the Pentagram Australian/New Zealand tour – Hardline Media have decided to put this tour on hiatus. To be clear, no VISAs have been granted, as has been stated previously by other media. No venues or any staff hitherto are party to these allegations.

“With great respect, we appreciate your patience and understanding while we manage this situation.

“All ticket holders will be contacted directly, as information becomes available.”

Alongside Candlemass, Saint Vitus, and Trouble, Pentagram are often cited as one of the “big four” of doom metal. Frontman Bobby Liebling, sometimes called the “American Ozzy,” has become a viral figure and meme.

But the band have not been without controversy.

In 2017, Liebling was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and physical abuse of a vulnerable adult — his then 87-year-old mother, according to Brooklyn Vegan. He pleaded guilty to abuse and neglect while maintaining innocence on the assault charge and was sentenced to 18 months in detention and three years probation.

At the time, Pentagram announced that they would be touring without the founding member and frontman, citing “circumstances that are beyond anyone’s control, that are a direct result of Bobby Liebling’s personal actions.”

Meanwhile, opening acts for the band including Wax Idols and King Woman have previously dropped out, mostly citing inappropriate comments from Liebling.

Tone Deaf has reached out to promoters for further comment.