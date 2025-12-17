More than a year after throwing a punch at guitarist Dave Navarro during a Jane’s Addiction performance, Perry Farrell has issued a public apology addressing his behaviour during the explosive Boston altercation last year.

The frontman took to Instagram with a joint post alongside Jane’s Addiction, directly confronting the incident that derailed the band’s first reunion tour in 14 years. “I’d like to address what happened on stage last year,” Farrell wrote. “I’ve reflected on it and know I didn’t handle myself the way I should have. I apologize to our patrons and my bandmates for losing my temper and for disrupting the show.”

The onstage fight in Boston became a defining moment that fractured the reunited original lineup, leading to immediate tour cancellation and a cascade of legal battles. Dave Navarro, Eric Avery, and Stephen Perkins released a statement days after the incident, attributing the tour’s end to Farrell’s “continuing pattern of behavior and mental health difficulties.”

Farrell’s apology acknowledges the broader impact beyond just his bandmates. “Jane’s Addiction has been at the center of my life for decades,” he continued in his statement. “The band, the songs, the patrons and the impact that we’ve had on music and culture mean more to me than any words I could ever possibly write down. My aim has always been to give our audience the best possible show, something real, honest and positive. In Boston, we fell short of that, and I’m truly sorry to everyone who was impacted.”

The aftermath proved costly both personally and professionally. Farrell initially responded to the incident with his own apology, stating he had reached a “breaking point,” while his wife Etty Lau Farrell later revealed he was seeking medical treatment for his behaviour.

Legal tensions escalated dramatically in July when Jane’s Addiction filed a substantial lawsuit against Farrell, claiming the band lost that amount due to the tour cancellation and suspended activities. Navarro separately sued Farrell for assault and battery, alleging intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, and breach of contract.

Farrell countered with his own lawsuit against the trio, alleging a coordinated campaign of bullying and harassment designed to undermine his position. He claimed Navarro had assaulted him and his wife backstage, and argued he was excluded from the decision to cancel the tour despite the significant financial and reputational consequences.

The reunion tour represented a significant milestone for the alternative rock pioneers, marking their first performance together as the original lineup since 2010. The Boston incident not only ended those plans but created a legal quagmire that has persisted for months.

Farrell’s latest statement concludes with gratitude toward the fanbase that has supported the band throughout their turbulent history: “From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you for your continued love and support.”