Fresh off the back of Coldplay announcing their 2022 eco-friendly world tour, animal rights group PETA has encouraged the band to only serve vegan food at their gigs.

Coldplay has implemented a number of environmentally-friendly measures into their upcoming world tour, including powering the show from bicycles and planting a tree for every ticket sold.

PETA took notice of their progressive pledges and penned an open letter to the band.

“Dear Chris, Guy, Jonny, Will, and Phil,” PETA Director Elisa Allen began the letter.

“Greetings from PETA! Like many people around the world, we were excited to hear about your goal to make your Music of the Spheres world tour as sustainable and eco-friendly as possible. To that end, we have a suggestion that we’re sure will strike the right chord: ensure that only vegan foods be served during your concerts,” she wrote.

“As you may know, animal agriculture contributes to many of the serious environmental problems the planet is facing.”

“It’s little wonder, then, that the United Nations states that a transition to vegan eating is urgently needed to prevent the worst effects of the climate crisis. And this can be as simple as swapping beef burgers for bean burgers.”

Allen concluded the letter by offering to hook Coldplay up with some top-notch vegan chefs.

“We hope you’ll agree that cutting damaging animal-derived foods from concert venues is a no-brainer. We’d be happy to connect you with world-class vegan chefs, should that be of use.”

As of now, Coldplay is yet to respond to PETA’s request.

In 2019, Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin said that the band would be taking time off from touring until they can ensure that they have more environmentally friendly measures in place.

“We’re taking time over the next year or two, to work out how our tour can not only be sustainable [but] how can it be actively beneficial.”

Earlier this month, Coldplay detailed many sustainability initiatives they will be implementing for their Music Of The Spheres Tour on their website.

“We will install solar tiles in the build-up to each show, on the stadium floor, outer concourses and on the stage. The show battery will start charging as soon as we arrive at the venue,” they wrote.

“The stage will be built from a combination of lightweight, low-carbon and re-usable materials (including bamboo, and recycled steel) that can be properly reused or recycled at the end of the tour.”

You can read Coldplay’s full list of sustainability initiatives here.

