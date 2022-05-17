The Libertines and Babyshambles frontman Pete Doherty has revealed that he had part of his ear bit off in a London pub, and a paparazzi bit off part of the other ear.

“I’ve got chunks missing all over the place,” he told the Observer magazine. “I was swinging at the paparazzi – the guy had me by the throat and bit off part of my earlobe.

He added, “Someone else bit off part of my other earlobe in a pub in Stoke. I think he just wanted a souvenir.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Doherty touched on his drug-riddled past, revealing that he’s surprised he’s alive.

“I’ve managed to get out of the addictive cycle – which I maintained all along I was quite happy in – but I was pretty fucked, and I’ve never really admitted to that. I’ve entered a phase of rejuvenation. Marriage is the bolster; I have the love and support of someone I love. I’m blessed to be alive, not sat in a hedge in Old Street, injecting into my groin.”

“I’m surprised I’m not dead. I’ve hedged my bets with all the scrapes, skirmishes and disasters, but I do believe in corny, happy Hollywood endings. I’m not a good guy, but I’m not evil.”

The rock star was jailed for six months in 2011 after he was caught on video taking cocaine by documentary-maker Robyn Whitehead the day before she died of heroin poisoning. He pleaded guilty to possessing drugs

“Prison is really boring. There’s nothing to do but smoke and scowl. I’d get excited when they showed The Simpsons at 6pm. My cellmate would say: “What are you watching this for? It’s shit,” and I’d say: “No, it’s subversive and interesting,” the 43-year-old said of the experience.

