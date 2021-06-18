Peter Jackson’s Beatles documentary The Beatles: Get Back is now slated to be a three-part six-hour long documentary, which is set to release via Disney+.

As reported by Pitchfork, the episodes will air from November 25th-27th.

Jackson said, “In many respects, Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s remarkable footage captured multiple storylines. The story of friends and of individuals. It is the story of human frailties and of a divine partnership. It is a detailed account of the creative process, with the crafting of iconic songs under pressure, set amid the social climate of early 1969. But it’s not nostalgia—it’s raw, honest, and human. Over six hours, you’ll get to know The Beatles with an intimacy that you never thought possible.”

Unfortunately while the documentary earlier received a release date, getting us all keen and hanging out for a proper cinema release, we’ll just have to grab the popcorn at home and set up the best-home cinema setups possible.

The documentary will feature never-before-seen or heard footage from studio sessions that birthed Let It Be. As well as the band’s iconic final performance on a rooftop in London.

In a statement issued by Jackson himself, he said, “The 55 hours of never-before-seen footage and 140 hours of audio made available to us, ensures this movie will be the ultimate ‘fly on the wall’ experience that Beatles fans have long dreamt about – it’s like a time machine transports us back to 1969, and we get to sit in the studio watching these four friends make great music together,”

The footage has been praised by George Harrison’s son in an interview with Rolling Stone, where he said, “It’s so ridiculously amazing looking — I could see John Lennon’s fillings. I emailed Peter yesterday and said, ‘This is one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen.’”

