A pair of twin brothers have gone viral after filming their hilarious reactions to Phil Collins’ hit ‘In The Air Tonight’.

The 21-year-old YouTube stars who go by the handle TwinsthenewTrend (aka Tim and Fred Williams) posted the reaction video under their First Time Hearing video series as they tuned into Phil Collins’ 1981 hit track.

As the duo seem to be vibing to the haunting tune as they listened together, it seems neither of them were prepared for that beast of a drum solo – which some may recall from that wild 2007 Cadbury ad that featured the drumming gorilla (for some reason).

When the epic drum solo drops at exactly 04.56, the pair are well and truly shook.

“That was cool how he did that,” Fred said, adding: “I ain’t never seen somebody drum a beat three minutes [into] a song.”

“That was a crazy song,” Tim admitted, adding that they “weren’t prepared for that”, Tim dubbs the iconic Phil Collins song as “unique” and “a straight banger”.

Fred added, “This man killed it.”

Among the other famous classic tunes the pair have checked out on their YouTube channel include ‘Jolene’ by Dolly Parton, ‘Dancing in the Dark’ by Bruce Springsteen and Janis Joplin‘s ‘Piece of My Heart’, with Tim Williams telling People Magazine they came up with the segment in order to broaden their musical tastes.

“We wanted to start a new trend to appreciate old music,” he said. “We’re open to all genres. We also want to bring people together because there’s no colour to music.”

Fred added, “There’s more than just rap out there. There’s so much more than I ever thought.”

Music fans around the world are already loving the pair’s reactions to the famous track, with many saying it has been a welcome watch after so much negativity in the world.

“These guys reacting to Phil Collins is everything I needed to see rn,” one Twitter user wrote, as another added, “I just love seeing the children discover how fucking awesome he is, I want to high five them and be like I KNOW RIGHT”.

Check out Tim and Fred listening to ‘In the Air Tonight’ by Phil Collins: