Phil Jamieson is stepping into a major new phase of his solo career, announcing a new album led by a new single out today, as well as an ambitious national tour.

The former Grinspoon frontman has dropped “Weekends”, the first taste of his upcoming second record 10Charlie, due out August 14th. The album sees Jamieson diving deeper into his storytelling instincts, blending reflective lyricism, ambient guitar textures and that unmistakable voice that has defined Australian alternative music for decades.

Jamieson said “Weekends” is “built around intimacy and hope”, describing it as a “destination”. He said: “It’s a place among the tall pines. It’s a restaurant/bar/coffee shop/diner. You can go to ‘Weekends’ on a Monday. It’s a place to agree or disagree.”

Check out the new song below.

The forthcoming album marks a more personal turn for Jamieson, who has reunited with producer Oscar Dawson and collaborated with the likes of Davey Lane, Rob Muinos, Ben Edgar, and Soph Ozard. Across 10Charlie, he moves between meditative moments and more intense bursts of energy, framing the project as both deeply introspective and creatively freeing.

“This album is much more personal than my first record. In times of intense turbulence, I’ve written what I’ve needed to hear,” Jamieson said.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

“It’s a balm for my soul. 10Charlie is a boarding pass. You are not in the exit row, your luggage can be stored under the seat in front of you. Please follow all cabin crew directions and fasten your seat belt for take off.”

Alongside the release, Jamieson has also revealed plans for a sprawling Australian tour dubbed ‘PJ AIR’, which will see him play more than 40 shows.

Set to hit everything from theatres and breweries to local pubs, the ‘PJ AIR’ run shapes up as one of Jamieson’s most extensive solo outings yet. It will kick off at Rockhampton’s Leichhardt Hotel on June 11th before making its way through Queensland, Victoria, South Australia, NSW, Victoria, Tasmania, Western Australia, and the Northern Territory, before finishing up back in Queensland at Airlie Beach’s Magnums on September 12th. See all dates and locations below.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am (local) on Monday, April 13th – see here for details.

The ‘PJ AIR’ tour will feature the new songs, alongside fan favourites from across his catalogue, celebrating the grassroots venues and music scenes that have always been at the heart of Australian live music. “’PJ AIR’ is a BIG adventure. My co-pilot is Ricky Albeck and I can’t wait to play for you all. Songs will be sung and stories will be told,” he said.

Phil Jamieson’s “Weekends” is out now. For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

PHIL JAMIESON ‘PJ AIR’ AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026

Thursday, June 11th

Leichhardt Hotel, Rockhampton QLD

Friday, June 12th

Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone QLD

Saturday, June 13th

Grand Hotel, Childers QLD

Sunday, June 14th

Metropolitan Hotel, Mackay QLD

Thursday, June 18th

Mouse Proof Brewery, Toowoomba QLD

Friday, June 19th

Norton Music Factory, Caloundra QLD

Saturday, June 20th

Vinnies Dive, Southport QLD

Thursday, June 25th

Tanswell’s Hotel, Beechworth VIC

Friday, June 26th

Sooki Lounge, Belgrave VIC

Saturday, June 27th

Young Street Tavern, Frankston VIC

Friday, July 3rd

Theatre Royal, Castlemaine VIC

Saturday, July 4th

Eureka Hotel, Geelong VIC

Thursday, July 9th

The Scenic Hotel, Norton Summit SA

Friday, July 10th

Ed Castle, Adelaide SA

Saturday, July 11th

Port Lincoln Brewing Co, Port Lincoln SA

Wednesday, July 15th

Cabarita Bowlo, Cabarita SA

Thursday, July 16th

Eltham Hotel, Eltham NSW

Friday, July 17th

Woopi Brewing Co, Woolgoolga NSW

Saturday, July 18th

Bellingen Brewery, Bellingen NSW

Sunday, July 19th

Finnian’s, Port Mac NSW

Thursday, July 23rd

La La La’s, Wollongong NSW

Friday, July 24th

Milton Theatre, Milton NSW

Saturday, July 25th

Fun Time Pony, Canberra ACT

Thursday, July 30th

Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle NSW

Friday, July 31st

Flow Bar, Old Bar NSW

Saturday, August 1st

The Whalers, Mosman NSW

Sunday, August 2nd

Avoca Beach Theatre, Avoca Beach NSW

Friday, August 7th

The Deck Traralgon, Traralgon VIC

Saturday, August 8th

Live at the Bundy, Bundalaguah VIC

Sunday, August 9th

Social Club, Balnarring VIC

Thursday, August 13th

Crowbar, Brisbane QLD

Friday, August 14th

Shotkickers, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, August 15th

Heaps Normal Health Club, Sydney NSW

Thursday, August 20th

The Royal Oak, Launceston TAS

Friday, August 21st

Forth Pub, Forth TAS

Saturday, August 22nd

Altar Bar, Hobart TAS

Thursday, August 27th

Mojos Bar, Fremantle WA

Friday, August 28th

Froth Craft Brewery, Bunbury WA

Saturday, August 29th

The River, Margaret River WA

Sunday, August 30th

Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough WA

Saturday, September 5th

Alice Springs Brewing Co, Alice Springs NT

Thursday, September 10th

Tanks Art Centre, Cairns QLD

Friday, September 11th

The Warehouse, Townsville QLD

Saturday, September 12th

Magnums, Airlie Beach QLD