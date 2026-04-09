Phil Jamieson is stepping into a major new phase of his solo career, announcing a new album led by a new single out today, as well as an ambitious national tour.
The former Grinspoon frontman has dropped “Weekends”, the first taste of his upcoming second record 10Charlie, due out August 14th. The album sees Jamieson diving deeper into his storytelling instincts, blending reflective lyricism, ambient guitar textures and that unmistakable voice that has defined Australian alternative music for decades.
Jamieson said “Weekends” is “built around intimacy and hope”, describing it as a “destination”. He said: “It’s a place among the tall pines. It’s a restaurant/bar/coffee shop/diner. You can go to ‘Weekends’ on a Monday. It’s a place to agree or disagree.”
Check out the new song below.
The forthcoming album marks a more personal turn for Jamieson, who has reunited with producer Oscar Dawson and collaborated with the likes of Davey Lane, Rob Muinos, Ben Edgar, and Soph Ozard. Across 10Charlie, he moves between meditative moments and more intense bursts of energy, framing the project as both deeply introspective and creatively freeing.
“This album is much more personal than my first record. In times of intense turbulence, I’ve written what I’ve needed to hear,” Jamieson said.
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“It’s a balm for my soul. 10Charlie is a boarding pass. You are not in the exit row, your luggage can be stored under the seat in front of you. Please follow all cabin crew directions and fasten your seat belt for take off.”
Alongside the release, Jamieson has also revealed plans for a sprawling Australian tour dubbed ‘PJ AIR’, which will see him play more than 40 shows.
Set to hit everything from theatres and breweries to local pubs, the ‘PJ AIR’ run shapes up as one of Jamieson’s most extensive solo outings yet. It will kick off at Rockhampton’s Leichhardt Hotel on June 11th before making its way through Queensland, Victoria, South Australia, NSW, Victoria, Tasmania, Western Australia, and the Northern Territory, before finishing up back in Queensland at Airlie Beach’s Magnums on September 12th. See all dates and locations below.
Tickets will go on sale at 9am (local) on Monday, April 13th – see here for details.
The ‘PJ AIR’ tour will feature the new songs, alongside fan favourites from across his catalogue, celebrating the grassroots venues and music scenes that have always been at the heart of Australian live music. “’PJ AIR’ is a BIG adventure. My co-pilot is Ricky Albeck and I can’t wait to play for you all. Songs will be sung and stories will be told,” he said.
Phil Jamieson’s “Weekends” is out now. For complete tour and ticket information, see here.
PHIL JAMIESON ‘PJ AIR’ AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026
Thursday, June 11th
Leichhardt Hotel, Rockhampton QLD
Friday, June 12th
Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone QLD
Saturday, June 13th
Grand Hotel, Childers QLD
Sunday, June 14th
Metropolitan Hotel, Mackay QLD
Thursday, June 18th
Mouse Proof Brewery, Toowoomba QLD
Friday, June 19th
Norton Music Factory, Caloundra QLD
Saturday, June 20th
Vinnies Dive, Southport QLD
Thursday, June 25th
Tanswell’s Hotel, Beechworth VIC
Friday, June 26th
Sooki Lounge, Belgrave VIC
Saturday, June 27th
Young Street Tavern, Frankston VIC
Friday, July 3rd
Theatre Royal, Castlemaine VIC
Saturday, July 4th
Eureka Hotel, Geelong VIC
Thursday, July 9th
The Scenic Hotel, Norton Summit SA
Friday, July 10th
Ed Castle, Adelaide SA
Saturday, July 11th
Port Lincoln Brewing Co, Port Lincoln SA
Wednesday, July 15th
Cabarita Bowlo, Cabarita SA
Thursday, July 16th
Eltham Hotel, Eltham NSW
Friday, July 17th
Woopi Brewing Co, Woolgoolga NSW
Saturday, July 18th
Bellingen Brewery, Bellingen NSW
Sunday, July 19th
Finnian’s, Port Mac NSW
Thursday, July 23rd
La La La’s, Wollongong NSW
Friday, July 24th
Milton Theatre, Milton NSW
Saturday, July 25th
Fun Time Pony, Canberra ACT
Thursday, July 30th
Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle NSW
Friday, July 31st
Flow Bar, Old Bar NSW
Saturday, August 1st
The Whalers, Mosman NSW
Sunday, August 2nd
Avoca Beach Theatre, Avoca Beach NSW
Friday, August 7th
The Deck Traralgon, Traralgon VIC
Saturday, August 8th
Live at the Bundy, Bundalaguah VIC
Sunday, August 9th
Social Club, Balnarring VIC
Thursday, August 13th
Crowbar, Brisbane QLD
Friday, August 14th
Shotkickers, Melbourne VIC
Saturday, August 15th
Heaps Normal Health Club, Sydney NSW
Thursday, August 20th
The Royal Oak, Launceston TAS
Friday, August 21st
Forth Pub, Forth TAS
Saturday, August 22nd
Altar Bar, Hobart TAS
Thursday, August 27th
Mojos Bar, Fremantle WA
Friday, August 28th
Froth Craft Brewery, Bunbury WA
Saturday, August 29th
The River, Margaret River WA
Sunday, August 30th
Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough WA
Saturday, September 5th
Alice Springs Brewing Co, Alice Springs NT
Thursday, September 10th
Tanks Art Centre, Cairns QLD
Friday, September 11th
The Warehouse, Townsville QLD
Saturday, September 12th
Magnums, Airlie Beach QLD