After news emerged this week that the U.S. Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade, Phoebe Bridgers took to social media to share her own personal story while also advocating for abortion rights.

“I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour,” she wrote. “I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.”

Bridgers also added a link to a list of abortion funds people can donate to via The Cut at the end of her post. The list offers a state-by-state breakdown of abortion rights organisations in the U.S..

It comes after Politico leaked Justice Samuel Alito’s first draft abortion opinion which would overturn Roe v. Wade: the document states, “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” while adding that Planned Parenthood v. Casey “must be overruled” as well.

Bridgers wasn’t the only artist to speak out in support of abortion rights this week. “They wage war on women… we will fight back,” singer-songwriter Margo Price wrote on Twitter. “I support a woman’s right to choose…Please give if you can,” U.S. rocker Jason Isbell said, adding the same link to The Cut that Bridgers did. Questlove, meanwhile, offered a comparison to The Handmaid’s Tale on Instagram.

In better news for Bridgers, she seemingly confirmed her engagement to Paul Mescal last month. During her recent performance at Coachella, she reportedly referred to the Normal People star as her fiancé, as per The Irish Mirror.

The pair got together in 2020 in a very modern way, when the singer-songwriter tweeted about her love of Normal People and Mescal replied. They then hosted an Instagram Live together, claiming to be meeting each other for the first time.

