Phoebe Bridgers has continued her streak of holiday season charity benefit singles, this year she’s covered Tom Waits’ 2004 song ‘Day After Tomorrow.’

Proceeds from the cover will benefit the International Institute of Los Angeles, an organization that supports refugees, immigrants, low-income workers, and sex-trafficking victims.

The cover features Bridgers’ bandmates Marshall Vore, Harrison Whitford, and a backing choir. With contributions from Rob Moose, Blake Mills and Marcus Mumford. It was produced by Bridgers alongside Tony Berg, and Ethan Gruska.

your yearly cue to start listening to Christmas music: @phoebe_bridgers' cover of "Day After Tomorrow" by Tom Waits is out now 🖤 all proceeds benefit @IILosAngeles, who provide aid to immigrants, refugees, and survivors of human trafficking https://t.co/W6gOn2CaP4 pic.twitter.com/PTqxDp4lOv — Dead Oceans (@DeadOceans) November 30, 2021

Previous editions of Bridgers’s holiday charity single series have included Merle Haggard’s ‘If We Make It Through December,’ ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,’ Matt Berninger and McCarthy Trenching’s ‘Christmas Song’ with Jackson Browne, and Simon & Garfunkel’s ‘7 O’Clock News / Silent Night,’ with Fiona Apple.

Earlier this year, Bridgers released a cover of Bo Burnham’s ‘That Funny Feeling,’ from the comedian’s acclaimed Netflix special Inside to benefit Texas Abortion Funds. As well as a cover of Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’ for The Metallica Blacklist, a tribute album to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band’s 1991 self-titled LP (known as The Black Album).

Listen to Phoebe Bridgers cover Tom Waits’ ‘Day After Tomorrow’ for the International Institute of Los Angeles: