A former producer – whom she had previously accused of abusive behaviour – is suing Phoebe Bridgers for defamation.

Singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers is being sued for defamation by producer Chris Nelson. Nelson – whom Bridgers accused of abusive behaviour last year – alleges that her claims of abuse are part of a “vendetta”, which also involves his former partner Emily Bannon.

As reported by People, Nelson is suing Bridgers over remarks she made on Instagram, where she accused him of “grooming, stealing, and violence.” According to Nelson, him and his erstwhile partner, Emily Bannon, were involved in consensual sex with Bridgers around 2018. Shortly after learning that Bridgers and Bannon had a past relationship, Nelson broke up with the latter in 2019. Despite never confirming a relationship with Bannon, Bridgers attended the 2019’s GQ Men Of The Year Party with her.

In October 2020, Bannon made multiple allegations against Nelson, including hacking women’s accounts, fraud, and racially-motivated hate-crime killing. Bridgers allegedly supported Bannon in this, posting that she “witnessed and can personally verify much of the abuse (grooming, stealing, violence) perpetuated by Chris Nelson.”

In his filing, Nelson claims Bridgers and Bannon are pursuing a vendetta against him: “Bridgers maliciously and intentionally posted false and defamatory statements about [Nelson] as part of a vendetta to destroy his reputation that was enflamed by Bridgers and Bannon’s sexual relationship.” In 2020, Nelson also filed a lawsuit against Bannon, accusing her of assault and battery.

According to the filing, Nelson is seeking $3.8 million USD for alleged defamation, intentionally inflicting emotional distress, intentionally interfering with prospective economic relations, and false light.

“As a result of defendant Bridgers’ statements, musicians and artists removed (Nelson) from their projects and stripped (him) of credits that he had obtained in producing their music,” the filing reads. Nelson and Bridgers have never worked on music together.

