Pierce the Veil have added a new date to their 2026 tour of Australia due to overwhelming demand for tickets.

The San Diego trio have today (August 7th) announced an additional show for Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Saturday, April 11th. Presale tickets for the new show kick off at 9am today and are available for 24 hours, before general public tickets for the entire run go on sale Friday, August 8, at 10am local time.

Joined by fellow US acts, Movements and Jack Kays, Pierce the Veil will hit Australia in April 2026 with shows confirmed for Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

Click here for more details and check out all of the dates below.

The band are riding high following the deluxe edition release of their 2023 album The Jaws of Life, which debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 and hit No. 1 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart. Since then, they’ve been on a massive 46-date global trek with the ‘I Can’t Hear You World Tour’, treating fans to a setlist that spans their entire discography.

“We’re thrilled to announce the I CAN’T HEAR YOU WORLD TOUR. Nearly two decades in the making, this tour is a monument to everything we’ve built with our fans,” the band said. “These shows will honour our roots, spanning all five albums and the music that brought us here. We’re bringing to life the songs you’ve been waiting to hear in some of the most iconic venues in the world, including Madison Square Garden, The Forum, Red Rocks, and Wembley Arena. This will be our largest, loudest, and most unforgettable tour yet.”

PIERCE THE VEIL

I CAN’T HEAR YOU WORLD TOUR

AUSTRALIA 2026

With Movements and Jack Kays

Presented by Live Nation

Wednesday, April 8th

Riverstage, Brisbane

Friday, April 10th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Saturday, April 11th (NEW SHOW)

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Sunday, April 12th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Tuesday, April 14th

The Drive, Adelaide

Thursday, April 16th

Red Hill Auditorium, Perth