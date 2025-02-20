Yours And Owls dropped a banger this week with confirmation that the 2025 edition would welcome pill testing on site, a first for festivals in New South Wales.

Party-people will have access to a free and anonymous drug checking service across the two days of the fest, March 1 and 2, the first in a statewide trial that is designed to “help people make safer choices”.

As part of this groundbreaking rollout, state government is said to be working with other festivals on their prospective participation.

The testing facilities are made possible by a year-long trial announced last December by the Minns Labor Government, a sea-change decision that advocates are convinced will save lives.

NSW Health is funding the program.

According to a communique from the Minns government, festival goers can bring a “small sample” of substances they intend to consume at the show, which will then be analysed by qualified health staff to test for purity, potency and adulterants.

But how does it all work? Tone Deaf has (some of) the answers, thanks to a cheat-sheet provided by NSW Health.

What happens at the pill-testing facility?

On entry to a festival drug checking area, the punter will speak to a trained harm reduction worker who will explain the process.

They will be required to sign a waiver noting the limitations of testing and that no level of illicit drug consumption is safe.

Then, a small sample of the substance is provided, and tested by an analytical scientist.

After a short time, a conversation will kick off with the peer worker, and health worker if needed, to discuss the test results, potential dangers, and how to reduce their risk and the health services they have access to.

Staff will not tell people folks if it is safe to use a drug, though they can share “tailored and general information” on how to reduce harm from drugs.

How are the drugs tested?

A mix of technologies will be in place to test for the main components of the substance and an indication of potency, where possible.

If those main components can’t be identified using the equipment available on-site, the person will be asked if they will surrender the sample for confirmatory testing.

Drug checking services “do not provide a guarantee of safety,” a statement notes.

Is the service anonymous?

Short answer, yes. Background on a festival-goer’s drug use, and information about the samples they provide for testing won’t not be linked to their personal identity, state government assures.

Importantly, it’s not illegal to use the drug checking services that are part of the trial.

The analysis of those drugs will be ingested into a database, a so-called early warning and response system which can alert the community when dodgy pills are floating around.

Amnesty bins will be provided at the drug checking service, should the punter want to dump their gear.

Finally, a warning from Ryan Park, NSW Minister for Health.

“Illicit drug use remains illegal in NSW. These services will not be made available to suppliers and police will continue to target them.”

For more information visit NSW Health.