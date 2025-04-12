Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII is returning to Australian cinemas from Thursday, April 24th. The 1972 film has been re-mastered in 4K with enhanced audio newly mixed by Steven Wilson.

Filmed in the eerie beauty of Italy’s ancient Roman amphitheatre in Pompeii in 1971, Pink Floyd at Pompeii features the band performing live without an audience – an intimate and groundbreaking cinematic experience.

Directed by Adrian Maben, the film captures Pink Floyd just before their breakthrough with The Dark Side of the Moon. In addition to the mesmerising concert, the film features rare, behind-the-scenes footage of the band at Abbey Road Studios beginning work on their masterpiece album.

The restoration team, led by Lana Topham, meticulously restored the film frame-by-frame from the original 35mm cut negative – discovered in five unmarked cans within Pink Floyd’s archives.

The film features stunning new audio mixed by Steven Wilson in 5.1 and Dolby Atmos, faithfully capturing the authentic spirit of the band’s original 1971 performance which he said “looks like it could’ve been filmed yesterday”. “Ever since my dad brainwashed me as a kid by playing The Dark Side of the Moon on repeat, Pink Floyd has been my favourite band. […] It was an honour to remix the soundtrack […]”

Classic tracks “Echoes” and “A Saucerful of Secrets” feature in the restored release, as well as the iconic performance of “One of These Days” showcased in this recently revealed clip, filmed over 50 years ago.

From May 2nd, following the cinema screenings, the live album is set for release by Legacy Recordings – the catalogue division of Sony Music – on CD and digital audio, as well as vinyl and Dolby Atmos for the very first time.

Screening in cinemas and IMAX® worldwide from April 24th, 2025, tickets are now on sale here .