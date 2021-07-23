Pioneer DJ has unveiled an exclusive controller for their latest collaboration project with Off-White.

The DDJ-1000-OW is a special model with a unique collaborative design that will be available in limited quantities globally, with 12 units being confirmed for Australia.

The fluorescent orange and matte white, asymmetrical colours and tagline printing bring a unique look to the DDJ-1000 DJ controller, which offers both high performance and portability.

The controller inherits the layout of the CDJ-2000NXS2 and DJM-900NXS2 setup, which is widely regarded by professional DJs as the club-standard for DJ gear.

In line with the release of the DDJ-1000-OW, Off-White is planning to launch a ‘SOUNDENGINEERING’ capsule collection of clothing, also in collaboration with Pioneer DJ.

“As with the skeleton CDJ and DJM I designed with Pioneer DJ, I wanted to take this opportunity to bring together technology and human interaction,” said founder Virgil Abloh.

“And this time we took it one step further with ‘SOUNDENGINEERING’ bringing together this medium that unites so many of us with a fashion element. Both music and fashion, in my opinion, are these intense forces that have the unique power to bring people together while letting you make your own statement all at the same time.”

Yoshinori Kataoka, president and CEO of AlphaTheta Corporation added, “DJing is a truly unique art form; its ability to evoke strong emotions and create deep connections between music and people is incredibly powerful.

“Virgil’s capacity to connect a myriad of art forms is a fearless display of unlimited creative potential. We hope that this collaboration inspires creativity amongst our community”.

For more info, head to their website.