To celebrate the long-awaited return of live music, The Victorian Government has announced Play On! a weekend of live music events set to descend upon Regional Victoria on Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 October.

Play On! will feature performances from over 20 regional Victorian artists including Gareth Liddiard of The Drones and Tropical Fuck Storm fame, Allara, Skyscraper Stan, Jess Ribeiro, Kutcha Edwards, Dallas Frasca, The Kite Machine, Dan Kelly, The Maes, Benny Walker, Galaxy Hop, Annie-Rose, Maloney, Machine Translations (solo), Our Carlson, Steve Cousins, Bec Goring, The Garden Age, Leah Senior, Harry Hookey, This Way North, Maddy May, Asha Bright, Hannah Blackburn and Tracey Miller & The Shaggy Town Boys.

Stages in Avenel, Ballarat, Bendigo, Castlemaine, Geelong, Gippsland, and Warrnambool will once more light up with the sounds of live music.

There will also be a momentous laneway party outside Volta in Ballarat, and outdoor shows at Handle Bar in Bendigo, The Barwon Club in Geelong, Archies Creek Hotel, Halls Gap Hotel, Dart and Marlin in Warrnambool, Fowles Wine in Avenel, and The Bridge Hotel in Castlemaine.

“These outdoor gigs will showcase many of regional Victoria’s best musicians and beloved venues – and will be a vital step in bringing live music back to our state and getting the industry back on its feet,” says Minister for Creative Industries Danny Pearson. “We’re making sure we have the best technology in place to get our great local events going again and make them run as smoothly as possible.’’

Play On Victoria

October 30th – October 31st

P lay O n Victoria t ickets will be available from each venue . For more info and ticket on sale dates visit

vmdo.com.au/playonvic

Saturday, October 30th

Volta, Ballarat

Gareth Liddiard

Skyscraper Stan

Allara

Jess Ribeiro

Our Carlson

Dart and Marlin

Warrnambool

Dan Kelly

The Maes

Annie-Rose Maloney

Bec Goring

Archies Creek Hotel

Leah Senior

The Garden Age

Steve Cousins (afternoon show)

Archies Creek Hotel

Kutcha Edwards & Friends

Machine Translations (solo)

Tracey Miller & The Shaggy Town Boys

Fowles Wine, Avenel

Benny Walker

Dallas Frasca

Harry Hookey

Sunday, October 31st

Barwon Club Hotel, Geelong

Dan Kelly

The Maes

Annie-Rose Maloney

Bec Goring

Halls Gap Hotel

The Kite Machine

This Way North

Steve Cousins

Maddy May

Asha Bright

The Bridge Hotel, Castlemaine

Gareth Liddiard

Jess Ribeiro

Galaxy Hop

Hannah Blackburn

Handle Bar, Bendigo

Benny Walker

Dallas Frasca

Harry Hookey

