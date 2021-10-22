To celebrate the long-awaited return of live music, The Victorian Government has announced Play On! a weekend of live music events set to descend upon Regional Victoria on Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 October.
Play On! will feature performances from over 20 regional Victorian artists including Gareth Liddiard of The Drones and Tropical Fuck Storm fame, Allara, Skyscraper Stan, Jess Ribeiro, Kutcha Edwards, Dallas Frasca, The Kite Machine, Dan Kelly, The Maes, Benny Walker, Galaxy Hop, Annie-Rose, Maloney, Machine Translations (solo), Our Carlson, Steve Cousins, Bec Goring, The Garden Age, Leah Senior, Harry Hookey, This Way North, Maddy May, Asha Bright, Hannah Blackburn and Tracey Miller & The Shaggy Town Boys.
Stages in Avenel, Ballarat, Bendigo, Castlemaine, Geelong, Gippsland, and Warrnambool will once more light up with the sounds of live music.
There will also be a momentous laneway party outside Volta in Ballarat, and outdoor shows at Handle Bar in Bendigo, The Barwon Club in Geelong, Archies Creek Hotel, Halls Gap Hotel, Dart and Marlin in Warrnambool, Fowles Wine in Avenel, and The Bridge Hotel in Castlemaine.
“These outdoor gigs will showcase many of regional Victoria’s best musicians and beloved venues – and will be a vital step in bringing live music back to our state and getting the industry back on its feet,” says Minister for Creative Industries Danny Pearson. “We’re making sure we have the best technology in place to get our great local events going again and make them run as smoothly as possible.’’
Play On Victoria
October 30th – October 31st
vmdo.com.au/playonvic
Saturday, October 30th
Volta, Ballarat
Gareth Liddiard
Skyscraper Stan
Allara
Jess Ribeiro
Our Carlson
Dart and Marlin
Warrnambool
Dan Kelly
The Maes
Annie-Rose Maloney
Bec Goring
Archies Creek Hotel
Leah Senior
The Garden Age
Steve Cousins (afternoon show)
Archies Creek Hotel
Kutcha Edwards & Friends
Machine Translations (solo)
Tracey Miller & The Shaggy Town Boys
Fowles Wine, Avenel
Benny Walker
Dallas Frasca
Harry Hookey
Sunday, October 31st
Barwon Club Hotel, Geelong
Dan Kelly
The Maes
Annie-Rose Maloney
Bec Goring
Halls Gap Hotel
The Kite Machine
This Way North
Steve Cousins
Maddy May
Asha Bright
The Bridge Hotel, Castlemaine
Gareth Liddiard
Jess Ribeiro
Galaxy Hop
Hannah Blackburn
Handle Bar, Bendigo
Benny Walker
Dallas Frasca
Harry Hookey
Play On Victoria tickets will be available from each venue. For more info and ticket on sale dates visit
vmdo.com.au/playonvic