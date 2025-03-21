In a move that will surprise absolutely no one who’s been watching the internet meltdown over every Playboi Carti whisper, the enigmatic rapper has officially landed his first-ever No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart with Music.

That’s right—after years of cult status and chaotic rollout energy, Carti’s finally gone top of the pops in Australia. And this isn’t just his first chart-topper—it’s also his first top 10 placement, following earlier efforts that peaked at No. 49 (Die Lit, 2018) and No. 15 (Whole Lotta Red, 2020).

The 30-track project is a full-blown Carti-verse, stacked with appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Future, Young Thug, and Jhené Aiko. Naturally, fans have been dissecting every track like it’s a conspiracy board.

Meanwhile, over on the Singles Chart, Doechii is having a moment. Her viral hit “Anxiety”—which samples Gotye and Kimbra’s 2011 juggernaut “Somebody That I Used To Know”—jumps from No. 9 to No. 1, giving the genre-bending star her first-ever Australian chart-topper. She’s also hanging out at No. 23 with “Denial Is A River” and popping up on Sleepy Hallow’s take on “A N X I E T Y,” which currently sits at No. 41. Iconic behaviour.

Aussie breakthrough artist Mia Wray has also made her mark, debuting at No. 26 with her first album Hi, It’s Nice To Meet Me. It’s a huge moment for the Melbourne singer-songwriter, who’s been grafting for years—remember her winning the People’s Choice Award in the Telstra Road To Discovery comp back in 2012? She’s toured with Vance Joy, The Rubens, The Teskey Brothers, Maisie Peters… and now she’s carving her own lane.

Alex Warren is also on the up, jumping from No. 14 to No. 4 with “Ordinary”—his first top 10 hit in Australia. His previous track “Carry You Home” also gets a boost, climbing to a new peak of No. 28.

And Chappell Roan? She’s not just riding a wave—she is the wave. New entry “The Giver” arrives at No. 14, while fan fave “Pink Pony Club” gallops up to a new peak of No. 5. Yeehaw.

It’s been a wild week on the ARIA charts—and we’re absolutely here for it.