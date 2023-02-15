Iggy Azalea ahas seemingly addressed the arrest of her former partner Playboi Carti in a series of savage posts.

The rapper was arrested in the U.S. for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend after the pair argued over a paternity test (as per TMZ).

The woman, who says she’s been dating Carti for two years, was reportedly 14 weeks pregnant at the time of the alleged incident last December.

She told police Carti took her by the throat and pushed her, holding her neck to the point that she was struggling to breathe. She also told the police that she believed she was going to die.

While Carti’s lawyers have denied the woman’s allegations, Iggy Azalea seemingly called out her former boyfriend on social media.

“Been there. Done that. Warned you,” she wrote in the first of a series of pointed tweets.

“Imagine having a pregnant girlfriend and pretending they don’t exist until it comes out you like to abuse them too – & rarely visiting your actual son unless is (sic) because you’re running from whatever problems ya got going on in Atlanta & the press with your serial abuse of woman,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

And before moving on to other topics, Azalea added, “I’m having an actually amazing day! karmas real! Treat the people you love well!”

Azalea, meanwhile, has been living her best life away from Carti. She recently surprised fans by launching an “unapologetically hot” OnlyFans, after previously saying, “I don’t want to be a sex worker.”

The year-long collaboration with the popular subscription platform, called Hotter Than Hell x OnlyFans, will comprise part of the Aussie rapper’s wider marketing campaign for her fourth album, Hotter Than Hell.

The multimedia project will mix music, illustration, poetry, photography and video for artistic yet “unapologetically hot” content, with snippets from her forthcoming album scattered throughout.

