The Australian music industry and community of local musicians is undoubtedly in crisis mode at the moment, with the global pandemic that is COVID-19 causing events, tours, and festivals to be cancelled, and robbing artists, performers, and those in the creative industry of a dependable income.

While a number of initiatives have sprung up to help support artists in this current time, the most effective way to continue supporting creatives is to buy their music and merch, hold onto any postponed tour tickets, and above all, stream their music as often as possible.

Here’s a list we’ll regularly update with community radio music directors from around the country of Australian artists much loved and supported by community radio and its dedicated listeners. Their music has been a source of strength, inspiration and connection. Some of these tracks are new releases, and others from artists who would otherwise be traveling and touring at this time.

Will Backler, Music Coordinator of 6RTR-FM in Perth continues this series with Australian music available on Amrap’s AirIt service to help compile a playlist of the best Aussie tunes doing the rounds on community radio to show your support to. As Will explains:

“AMRAP’s services for both musicians and broadcasters has never been more vital than in the weirdness of 2020.

“Providing a free distribution platform for musos to upload their tracks for all 400+ community radio stations broadcasters to obtain, in a year where it has never been more vital for independent Aussie musos to get support, it’s a must for both creators of music and radio content. Please consider purchasing music from these artists if you have the means to do so!”

Check out ‘Romantic Notions’ by Mere Women:

Mere Women – ‘Romantic Notions’

The first new sounds from Sydney’s Mere Women for the year sees them at their brooding, moody post-punk best on the first single from their forthcoming album of the same name, due out in March 2021.

Grievous Bodily Calm – ‘Arc’

Perth’s premier modern instrumental beat band, Grievous Bodily Calm, follow up singles ‘Sync Step’ and ‘Mosaic’ with new single ‘Arc’ that sees them combine elements of jazz, afrobeat and dance music in a unique, addictive package, with soaring synths, hyperactive trumpets and intricate drum beats the order of the day.

Big Orange – ‘I Wanna Know’

Preparing to launch their debut album An Ode To Odious at the end of November are Perth’s Big Orange, giving us one last taste of what to expect from the full length on their new single ‘I Wanna Know’, a hook-filled alt-rock anthem all about life and death… but mainly death.

Check out ‘The Fair-Weather Friend Blues‘ by Siobhan Cotchin:

Siobhan Cotchin – ‘The Fair-Weather Friend Blues’

An ode to the people in life who are only their in the good times, Perth’s Siobhan Cotchin manages to turn feelings of resentment into an alt-country earworm, leaving us excited for what this mature, talented 20-year-old singer-songwriter has for us next.

Partner Look – ‘Geelong’

A new four-piece out of Melbourne featuring members of some other indie faves (Cool Sounds, Studio Magic, The Ocean Party), Partner Look have burst onto the scene with their debut single ‘Geelong’, an ode to growing up and settling down in the form of a jangly indie pop jaunt.

Sig Nu Gris – ‘Quatro’

Intense, hyperactive, futuristic club sounds from Melbourne producer and sound designer Sig Nu Gris, ‘Quatro’ is a highlight from her recently released SALIVA EP, as textured and layered as it is bouncy and danceable.

Check out ‘Quatro’ by Sig Nu Gris:

Tanaya Harper – ‘Emma’

Already back with new sounds after the release of her Slow Motion Breakup EP back in March is Perth favourite Tanaya Harper with new cut ‘Emma’, featuring huge, catchy guitar riffs with a chorus that must have been written with singalongs in mind.

Tanya Ransom – ‘Cyclone’

Based in the beautiful northwest Kimberley Region of WA, you can almost hear the countryside in the music of Tanya Ransom, and her new single ‘Cyclone’ is no exception. Fusing blues, folk and alt-country to great effect, ‘Cyclone’ sees Ransom tackling the concept of personal chaos in a hopeful, positive manner.

Claudie Joy & The Joy Boys – ‘Honey’

Written in the asbestos lined caravan in her backyard, Claudie Joy has readied her debut single, ‘Honey’. As summer began to fade, Claudia Tero aka Claudie Joy began to reflect on her past 20 summers, creating a sonic collage of memorable moments with indie pop sounds and ballad-like vocals.

Check out ‘Waking Up (Slow)’ by Blood Knows:

Blood Knows – ‘Waking Up (Slow)’

Blood Knows is the music project of producer/singer Leigh Craft (Flower Drums), an undertaking that sees Leigh dive wholeheartedly into the world of self-production and an autobiographical songwriting approach that elegantly depicts his stories with both wit and sincerity, composing with a myriad of drum machines and synths.

Kcin – ‘Global South’

From the new album Decade Zero due out in March 2021, drummer and producer Nicholas Meredith AKA Kcin offers up a percussion-heavy slice of driving, experimental techno, as suited for dancefloors as it is cranked in a pair of good headphones.

