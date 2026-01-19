Poison are no longer going on their 40th anniversary tour.

After months of teasing that things weren’t good with the tour, the band’s drummer Rikki Rockett told Page Six the truth.

“We had a great offer, I thought,” he said. “But we left the table. It didn’t work… Really, what it came to was [guitarist] C.C. [DeVille] and [bass player] Bobby [Dall], and I were all in, and I thought Bret was, but he wanted the lion’s share of the money, to the point where it makes it not possible to even do it. It’s like $6 to every one of our dollars.

“You just can’t work that way… I don’t do this just for the money. I do have a love for this, absolutely. But at the same time, you don’t want to go out and work really hard just to make somebody else a bunch of money.”

Poison’s last tour came in 2022 when they hit the road with Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. After that tour ended, Bret Michaels went back to his solo band, but he wrote a letter to fans in 2024 explaining his future plans with Poison.

“In 2026, I’m excited to say it will be Poison’s 40th anniversary since the release of Look What the Cat Dragged In in 1986… so it would make perfect sense to have the possibility of a reunion in 2026,” he wrote. “In my opinion, it would be the perfect 40th anniversary tour, with 40 awesome limited dates to go out, play real live hit songs, and rock the world… Again, although none of this is confirmed and it takes much coordination & planning to have a successful tour… good things happen in 4’s for Poison – 4 original band members, 40th anniversary, 40 limited dates, Parti-Gras 4.0 and May The 4’s be with you!”

While Rockett has been vocal about the tour, his fellow band members have been comparatively silent.

At the time of writing, the upcoming 2026 concert calendar has no Poison dates on it. Rockett is set to tour with his band the Rockett Mafia, instead.