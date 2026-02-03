Poison the Well are, at long last, heading Down Under again.

The Florida heavyweights have announced their first Australian headline tour in 16 years, kicking off in Perth on June 7th, before shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Newcastle, and Brisbane.

Tickets will go on sale at 11am (local) on Monday, February 9th. A presale will run from 11am (AEDT) on Friday, February 6th – see here for details.

Caustically fluent in flitting between brutality and beauty without breaking a sweat, Poison the Well’s 1999 debut album The Opposite Of December…A Season Of Separation not only introduced the world to a sonic cosmos of gripping yet melodic hardcore; it also influenced the future of heavy music itself.

Currently with five studio albums, countless tours, over 100 million streams, and reuniting after their 2009 hiatus, 2026 is already unfurling a razor-sharp new chapter for Poison the Well, with the band now primed to release their first new album in 16 years: Peace In Place, due out March 20th.

Announcing Peace In Place earlier this month along with a propulsive new single “Thoroughbreds,” Poison the Well’s new era is yet again shaping up to be something both monumental and connective; an album of and for our times, while also channeling the group’s storied journey and narrative into 10 stalwart tracks.

Decades into the piece, the band aren’t merely resting on their laurels, instead channeling the spirit of their most celebrated material through a prism of new experience on Peace In Place.

Celebrating their brand new opus, 2026 will tick off ytheir first Australian performances since 2009. And fresh off a huge run of headliners last year in North America, the UK and Europe, Poison the Well are poised and more potent than ever.

They’ll be joined on tour by Haywire, who will be making their Australian debut. Hailing from Boston, the band weld a dizzying blend of guttural hardcore and searing authenticity. Unpredictable, unforgettable and authentically unfiltered, the group forged via Austin Sparkman, member and ex-member of the likes of Buried Dreams, Conservative Military Image, Rude Awakening and more, evolving into one of the most buzzed about groups on the scene.

Set to spend February and March touring North America with Dropkick Murphys, and March and April with Drain, the band will be arriving in extremely fine form for their first ever Aussie performances this June.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

POISON THE WELL AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026

With special guests Haywire

Sunday, June 7th

Magnet House, Perth WA

Tuesday, June 9th

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA

Thursday, June 11th

170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

Friday, June 12th

Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, June 13th

King St Bandroom, Newcastle NSW

Sunday, June 14th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD