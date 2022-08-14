Acclaimed Chicago rapper Polo G is coming to Australia next month for his very first tour of the country.

The 23-year-old will perform at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Tuesday, September 27th, followed by a show at Melbourne’s The Forum on Wednesday, September 28th. While Down Under, he’ll also appear at Listen Out Festival.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 19th at 11am local time. Frontier Members can access the presale on Wednesday, August 17th at 11am local time (runs 24 hours or until presale allocation is exhausted). Full ticket information can be found at Frontier Touring.

After first gaining prominence with his earliest songs in 2017, Polo G’s career has climbed and climbed in the years since, so much so that he cheekily titled his second studio album The Goat.

Both The Goat (2018) and his most recent album, Hall of Fame (2021), reached the Top 10 of the ARIA Albums Chart, peaking at 10th and 3rd respectively. Several of the rapper’s singles have been certified platinum in Australia, including ‘Martina & Gina’ and ‘Rapstar’. The latter earned him a nomination for International Song of the Year at the 2022 BRIT Awards.

Polo G released his first single of 2022, ‘Distraction’, in June, which reached number seven on the U.S. Billboard Hot Rap Songs Chart and number 39 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

Polo G 2022 Australian Tour

Presented by I OH YOU, Illusive Presents, Frontier Touring and TRVP

Frontier Members presale begins on Wednesday, August 17th (11am local time) via frontiertouring.com

General public sale begins on Friday, August 19th (11am local time)

Tuesday, September 27th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW (18+)

Tickets: Ticketek | Ph: 132 849

Wednesday, September 28th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC (18+)

Tickets: Ticketek | Ph: 132 849

Check out ‘Rapstar’ by Polo G: