Polyphia are coming to Australia for their first headline tour of the country.

Formed in Texas over a decade ago, the powerhouse four-piece have made a huge name for themselves by blending genres as varied as trap, progressive metal, and hip hop. Their virtuoso guitar instrumentals have garnered them acclaim from fans and musicians alike.

After seeing their fourth studio album, the cheerily-titled Remember That You Will Die, crack the top 40 on the U.S. Billboard 200 last year, Polyphia are now ready to show Australian audiences what they’re all about.

The brief tour will see them play in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne at the end of June (see full dates below). Tickets go on sale on Thursday, March 23rd at 9am local time.

“We’re all very excited to be back and are looking forward to seeing all of your beautiful faces,” the band’s Scott LePage says. “Be ready to party!”

“Polyphia are a band whose music is so distinctly unique to them and has spawned so many imitators, that it might as well be worth classifying them as a whole new genre,” Distorted Sound recently said about the band.

“There is a reason that Polyphia are held in such high regard, and this live set was further proof why. Whether you’re a musician yourself, a fan of instrumental music, or neither, you’ll no doubt feel as if you’ve got more than your money’s worth at a Polyphia show.”

Polyphia 2023 Australian Tour

Tickets available via thephoenix.au

Tuesday, June 27th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, June 28th

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, June 29th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VI

