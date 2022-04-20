Pooh Shiesty is set to spend the next several years of his life locked up behind bars.

The rapper – real name Lontrell Williams Jr. – was handed a 63-month prison sentence in his federal firearms case on Wednesday, April 20th. U.S. District Judge Kevin Michael Moore confirmed the sentence in Miami Federal Court, just over three months after Shiesty pleaded guilty to the firearms conspiracy charge.

The charge related back to an alleged armed robbery at a Florida hotel. Shiesty was accused of shooting Brandon Cooper in October 2020, when he allegedly met up with Cooper to buy marijuana and sneakers.

According to prosecutors, the illegal meeting soon took a dangerous turn when Shiesty and his crew took Cooper’s items without paying him. The rapper was accused of shooting Cooper before fleeing the scene.

As they drove away however, a bag packed with over $40,000 in cash fell from their vehicle. Police managed to link the cash back to Shiesty by referencing a serial number on a bill that was posted on the 22-year-old’s Instagram.

Cooper ultimately survived the shooting, but Shiesty was charged with four counts related to the incident. After pleading guilty, prosecutors dropped three of these counts, including one that came with a maximum sentence of life in prison.

“Listen, nobody’s happy to go to prison, but he was happy the judge listened to our argument, and the judge received the argument well. He was satisfied with the outcome,” his attorney, Bradford Cohen, told Rolling Stone. “We’re happy with the decision of the court.”

While he was facing the possibility of eight years behind bars, Shiesty was given credit for the one year he’s spent in prison. He could also be released in just three and a half years for good behaviour.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.