New Zealand pop dynamo ROBINSON has announced that she will be returning to Australian shores in March to celebrate the release of her forthcoming EP, Watching You, out February 7th.
ROBINSON will play two shows on Australia’s East Coast, kicking things off at Sydney’s Lansdowne Hotel on Wednesday, March 11th before she heads to Melbourne’s Gasometer Hotel on Friday, March 13th. She will then head to New Zealand for a show at Ubar in Dunedin on Thursday, March 19th, Blue Smoke in Christchurch on Friday, March 20th and Tuning Fork in Auckland on Sunday, March 22nd.
Navvy will be jumping on the tour for all dates.
Tickets for all shows are set to go on sale Thursday, January 16th at 1 pm. My Live Nation members can snag early bird tickets during the exclusive pre-sale beginning 12 pm Wednesday, January 15 until 12 pm Thursday, January 16.
Watch: ROBINSON – ‘Nothing to Regret’
ROBINSON
With Special Guest Navvy
Australia & New Zealand 2020
Tickets on sale Thursday, January 16th via Live Nation.
Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney
Wednesday, March 11
The Gasometer Hotel, Melbourne
Friday, March 13
Ubar, Dunedin
Thursday, March 19
Blue Smoke, Christchurch
Friday, March 20
Tuning Fork, Auckland
Sunday, March 22