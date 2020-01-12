New Zealand pop dynamo ROBINSON has announced that she will be returning to Australian shores in March to celebrate the release of her forthcoming EP, Watching You, out February 7th.

ROBINSON will play two shows on Australia’s East Coast, kicking things off at Sydney’s Lansdowne Hotel on Wednesday, March 11th before she heads to Melbourne’s Gasometer Hotel on Friday, March 13th. She will then head to New Zealand for a show at Ubar in Dunedin on Thursday, March 19th, Blue Smoke in Christchurch on Friday, March 20th and Tuning Fork in Auckland on Sunday, March 22nd.

Navvy will be jumping on the tour for all dates.

Tickets for all shows are set to go on sale Thursday, January 16th at 1 pm. My Live Nation members can snag early bird tickets during the exclusive pre-sale beginning 12 pm Wednesday, January 15 until 12 pm Thursday, January 16.

Watch: ROBINSON – ‘Nothing to Regret’

ROBINSON

With Special Guest Navvy

Australia & New Zealand 2020

Tickets on sale Thursday, January 16th via Live Nation.

Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney

Wednesday, March 11

The Gasometer Hotel, Melbourne

Friday, March 13

Ubar, Dunedin

Thursday, March 19

Blue Smoke, Christchurch

Friday, March 20

Tuning Fork, Auckland

Sunday, March 22