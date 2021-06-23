A second posthumous album by late rapper Pop Smoke has been announced. The as yet untitled project is set to arrive in July.

A second posthumous album by late rapper Pop Smoke is set to arrive on July 16th via Victor Victor Worldwide and Republic Records. As yet, no details apart from the release date have been release, but the label has confirmed that the album will contain 17 tracks.

This is the second full-length release we will see from the rapper, who died over a year ago in February 2020. His first posthumous album, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon was released in July 2020, six months after his death. It was also his official debut, since the rapper had only dabbled in mixtapes until that point.

The labels also released a trailer along with the official announcement. Clocking at just over 30 seconds, the trailer compiles footage of Pop Smoke at various performances and in the studio. The clips are overlaid with words from Pop Smoke himself: “The fake can never succeed in nothing. When you know what you want, don’t let nobody get in between you and your creation.”

Pop Smoke gained recognition with his 2018 debut single ‘Welcome To The Party’, and quickly became a pioneer in Brooklyn’s drill scene. In February 2020, the rapper was shot and killed in a home invasion at his Los Angeles property. He was 20 years old at the time.

Four people were later charged with his murder. The perpetrators had seen an Instagram post in which the rapper had shared pictures of money, goods, and a luxury car, and tracked his location via the app. Later on, a 15-year-old came forward and confessed to shooting Pop Smoke over a Rolex.

You can read more about this topic over at the Hip Hop Observer.

Watch the trailer for Pop Smoke’s second album here: