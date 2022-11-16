Popular Melbourne club and live music venue Colour is sadly closing its doors this year.

Located in the heart of Carlton, Colour was one of the best places to hear excellent dance and electronic music. Despite only opening its doors in 2019, the club had built up a formidable reputation in Inner Melbourne due to the quality of musicians and the generosity of staff.

Colour revealed the disappointing news in an Instagram post earlier today, explaining that “financial pressures” were the reason for the closure.

“What a wild three-and-a-bit years it’s been,” the post started. “We built the club in 2019 as a means to continue to support the amazing local dance and live music community, and we are proud to have played a small role in filling that space.

“It’s been incredible to work with such an amazing amount of new talent, and to watch many of our peers grow into the amazing artists they are today.”

The post continued: “We thank all the punters, our amazing staff, our family and our friends from the bottom of our hearts for all of your support, especially during the pandemic. We wouldn’t have made it this far without you.”

Colour was run by longtime promoters and DJs Liam Alexander (formerly of Lounge) and Benny Rausa (formerly of The Night Cat), and the pair previously spoke to Resident Advisor about the struggles of running the venue post-pandemic.

Love Electronic? Get the latest Electronic news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“It was incredible to see everyone dancing for the first time. Standing in front of the PA after that long, that’s one experience you can’t imitate at home. No matter how many livestreams you watch, nothing will replace that feeling of standing in a room with your friends in front of a big PA and watching a DJ or a band play,” Benny said about returning to hosting events after Melbourne’s myriad lockdowns.

For any Melbourne readers, you have just over a month left to support one of Melbourne’s best live music spots. You can check out the November and December lineup of events here.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.