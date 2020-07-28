Seminal Californian alt-rock act Porno for Pyros are set to reunite for the first time in 24 years as part of a free Lollapalooza live stream.

Lollapalooza was forced to cancel the 2020 instalment of the festival due to coronavirus pandemic. Now organisers have found a way to satiate fans desire for live music with the Lolla 2020 livestream.

The event will air from July 30th to August 2nd, exclusively via YouTube. The stream will feature over 150 performances — both original and archival.

Acts like H.E.R., Kali Uchis, Vic Mensa, The Neighbourhood, Tank and the Bangas, Kaskade, Yungblud, ZHU, Pink Sweat$, Alison Wonderland, and more will all execute original performances tailored for the event.A David Bowie tribute will also take place, led by Perry Farrell, pianist Mike Garson, Taylor Hawkins and Kind Heaven Orchestra.

The festival will dig through the treasure-trove of performances past an air past headlining slots from OutKast, LCD Soundsystem, Arcade Fire, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Metallice, Run the Jewels, Paul McCartney, Lorde, Alabama Shakes, Ellie Goulding, Tove Lo, Hinds and more.

Pornos for Pyros — the post-Jane’s Addiction band fronted by Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell — have reunited for a special performance.

Rumours that the band were reforming hit a groundswell on July 17th, after Minutemen’s Mike Watt (who played bass for Porno For Pyros in the mid ’90s) shared a photo on Twitter of him playing bass in a backyard with a facemask on “Yesterday in a backyard not far from The Stooges’ Hollywood pad, the righteous cats in Porno For Pyros let me work bass w/ them, we did four tunes we ain’t did since twenty four years ago.”

Watt then revealed to BrooklynVegan, that Pornos for Pyros filmed a bunch of songs “we ain’t played together in twentyfour years w/one prac the day before in perk’s front yard,”.

He continued, “we also filmed a little spiel after on how I came to help them in 1996. I did sixtythree gigs w/them in eleven months and got to record on two tunes for their second album.”

In addition to the performances, Farrell will host a series of conversations with some of the most important names in the music industry, including Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, Chuck D, Matt Pinfield and more.

Check out ‘Pets’ by Porno for Pyros: