Superstar songwriter and producer Porter Robinson is coming to Australia.

Robinson will head Down Under this November for his first Australian tour in over six years. Fans can expect to find him singing, playing the piano, and utilising a wide array of digital instruments at the upcoming shows, backed by his carefully crafted visuals.

He’ll perform at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena on Monday, November 6th, and at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Friday, November 10th, sandwiched between appearances at This That Festival (see full details below).

Robinson will be supported by DJ and producer jamesjamesjames in Melbourne and Sydney. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 28th at 10am AEST. The What’s Lively pre-sale begins on Wednesday, July 26th at 10am AEST, while the TEG Live/Ticketek/Venue pre-sale begins on Thursday, July 27th at 10am AEST.

The tour is in support of Robinson’s acclaimed second album, Nurture, which was a top 10 hit in Australia in 2021. It hit also reached the top spot on the US Dance/Electronic Albums Chart.

His most recent single, last year’s “Everything Goes On”, garnered over 40 million streams and charted in 18 countries on iTunes. The single was a collaboration with Riot Games and League of Legends (listen below).

Before reaching Australia, Robinson’s album tour has taken him across Europe and Asia, while he had his final US performance of the tour on the main stage of Coachella earlier this year.

Porter Robinson 2023 Australian Tour

With support from jamesjamesjames

What’s Lively pre-sale begins Wednesday, July 26th (10am AEST)

TEG Live/Ticketek/Venue pre-sale begins Thursday, July 27th (10am AEST)

General sale begins Friday, July 28th (10am AEST)

Ticket information available via ticketek.com.au

Saturday, November 4th

This That Festival, Sandstone Point, QLD

Monday, November 6th (All Ages)

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, November 10th (18+)

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, November 11th

This That Festival, Newcastle, NSW