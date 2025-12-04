Post Malone has announced a major concert for Super Bowl weekend, scheduled to take place just two days before the championship game in San Francisco.

The Bud Light-sponsored show, titled ‘Post Malone & Buddies’, will happen on February 6th at Fort Mason.

The timing proves strategic, with the Super Bowl set for February 8th approximately an hour away from Post Malone’s venue. This proximity allows dedicated fans the possibility of attending both events, though the artist will face indirect competition from Bad Bunny’s highly anticipated halftime show performance at the main event.

The most compelling aspect of Post Malone’s announcement centres on his promise of new music. Speaking to Billboard, the artist confirmed he would “a hundred percent” perform fresh material at the San Francisco show.

He revealed the extensive creative work happening behind the scenes, stating, “We’ve been working very, very diligently on new music. And we have 45 songs. It’s just a matter of finishing said songs. And the schedule has been so very busy.”

“A hundred percent,” he said of performing new songs. “We’ve been working very, very diligently on new music. And we have 45 songs. It’s just a matter of finishing said songs. And the schedule has been so very busy. So we’re working and working, but there will be new music by then…Allegedly.”

He added with apparent self-awareness, “Allegedly a hundred percent maybe, definitely. Keep your ears [open].”

Post Malone’s Super Bowl weekend appearance continues his established relationship with America’s biggest sporting event. Last year, he performed “America the Beautiful” before the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, while this year saw him headline both YouTube’s Tailgate Concert and a Bud Light Backyard concert around the New Orleans game. Most recently, he delivered a halftime show performance during the Cowboys-Chiefs Thanksgiving game.

When asked about potentially headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show itself, Post Malone stated he “would love to” take on that role, acknowledging the prestige of the slot currently occupied by Bad Bunny.