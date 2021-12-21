Professed gamer Post Malone is teaming up with the iconic Magic: The Gathering for a huge music-meets-board game partnership.

Wizards of the Coast (publisher of the collectible card game) announced the collaboration in a year-long celebration of Friday Night Magic, a series of beginner friendly Magic: The Gathering tournaments. The series will take place at over 8,000 stores across the globe on, you guessed it, Friday nights.

“You’d be hard-pressed to find a bigger fan of Magic: The Gathering than Post Malone, – As a fan for years, he knows just how much Friday Night Magic means to players,” Nathan Stewart, head of franchise marketing for Wizards of the Coast, said. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Posty in ways that will allow his signature style, talent and love of the game to combine in ways fans will never forget.”

It’s not yet known what kind of events will be included in the collaboration but Post Malone will surely give his all to it. “I’m obsessed with Magic: The Gathering,” he shared about the partnership. “This is really a dream come true, – We’ll be doing some cool stuff so keep an eye out.”

Posty is no stranger to gaming partnerships. In 2020, he joined the world of competitive gaming after being announced as a co-owner of Envy Gaming. Envy operates teams in multiple games, and also owned the Dallas Empire of the Call of Duty League and Overwatch League team Dallas Fuel.

“I grew up in Texas and I’ve been gaming my whole life, so this just really felt right,” Post Malone said back then. “I have always wanted to be a part of bringing gaming into the professional sports world so to be involved with what Envy is doing in my hometown feels like such a perfect fit.”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer or the Gaming Observer.