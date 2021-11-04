There’s an alternative universe where Post Malone and The Weeknd have worked together on several tracks. They just seem like a good pairing. As it is though, the artists have teased their first-ever collaboration this week.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Malone and The Weeknd shared a snippet of their joint new song on social media, although it remains unnamed at the moment.

Over synth pop production, Malone sings, “I got one comin’ all the way you want right now,” with The Weeknd later singing, “You’re a stain on my legacy.”

Both artists have been busy preparing their new eras. Malone released ‘Motley Crew’ in July, the first single from his upcoming fourth album. He also released a cover version of the Hootie & the Blowfish track ‘Only Wanna Be with You’ to mark the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise.

The Weeknd, meanwhile, had another big collaboration earlier this year with EDM icons Swedish House Mafia on ‘Moth to a Flame’, a number 27 hit on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. That’s not his only guest spot of 2021, with features on ‘You Right’ with Doja Cat and ‘Hurricane’ with Kanye West.

Malone has been planning the follow-up to 2019’s huge Hollywood’s Bleeding for a while now. His manager, Dre London, revealed earlier this year that the rapper had two potential albums in the works, although there’s still no official release date.

The Weeknd informed fans last month that his own forthcoming album, reportedly called Dawn, is “complete” during an episode of his Apple Music 1 radio show, Memento Mori., although again there’s no official release date.

The joint song between Post Malone and The Weeknd has no title or release date currently so stay tuned for updates.

Check out the teaser for Post Malone and The Weekend’s collaboration: