Post Malone is bringing his world tour to Australia and New Zealand.

Marking the global superstar’s biggest headline shows in the region to date, ‘The BIG ASS World Tour’ stadium run will kick off at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on Friday, October 9th, followed by Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on Monday, October 12th, and Sydney’s ENGIE Stadium on Thursday, October 15th.

He’ll also play a massive show in New Zealand at Auckland’s Go Media Stadium on Wednesday, October 21st. He’ll be joined by multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated artist Don Toliver across all dates.

While on these shores, Malone will also headline Strummingbird festival in Ballarat, Newcastle, and the Sunshine Coast, with a lineup also featuring Bailey Zimmerman, Cooper Alan, Stella Lefty, Dexter & the Moonrocks, Brad Cox, Max Jackson, Sara Berki, and more.

General on sale tickets will be available on Thursday, May 28th. Artist, Mastercard Australia, and Westpac New Zealand presales will kick off on Tuesday, May 26th, followed by Westfield and Live Nation member presales on Wednesday, May 27th. Presale start and end times vary by market – see here for details.

Malone was last in Australia and New Zealand for a sold-out arena run and Spilt Milk shows in 2023. Widely regarded as one of the defining artists of his generation, he continues to push the boundaries of modern hip-hop, pop and country, underpinned by a catalogue of diamond-certified hits and one of the most commercially successful live shows in contemporary music.

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He has spent over a decade racking up record-breaking hits, five American Music Awards and a fanbase that spans every corner of the globe. His star-studded Nashville-style record F-1 Trillion earned a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album and united legends like Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, and Jelly Roll on a single project.

Three years on, he will return to grace the stage with his newer music, as well as iconic hits like “Sunflower”, “Rockstar”, and “Circles”.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

POST MALONE ‘THE BIG ASS WORLD TOUR’ AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND 2026

Friday, October 9th

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, October 10th

Strummingbird Festival, Ballarat VIC*

*No Don Toliver

Monday, October 12th

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD

Thursday, October 15th

ENGIE Stadium, Sydney NSW

Saturday, October 17th

Strummingbird Festival, Newcastle NSW*

*No Don Toliver

Sunday, October 18th

Strummingbird Festival, Sunshine Coast QLD*

*No Don Toliver

Wednesday, October 21st

Go Media Stadium, Auckland NZ