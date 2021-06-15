Post Malone has debuted his brand-new set of chompers, a luxurious gob full of porcelain veneers with two 12-carat diamond fangs.
Post Malone’s new smile comes with a $1.6 million price tag. The pièce de résistance is courtesy of Beverl Hills dentist Thomas Connelly, who’s previously worked his magic on musicians DaBaby and Travis Barker.
“Post Malone completed his $1,600,000 smile reconstruction last weekend !!. With a smile that shows off natural Porcelain Veneer work framed with 2 Diamond Fangs with a total weight of 12 Carats, Post Malone literally has $1 million smile!!!” Dr. Connelly wrote in an Instagram post.
“A collaborative between Dr. Connelly, @_naoki_hayashi_ , along with Isaac Bokhoor and his team of Diamond Cutters @bichachi_diamonds_la and Setters @angelcityjewelers , Post Malone’s epic ICE smile has set a new precedent in the music world of who has the most ‘Drip’.”
In an interview with Rolling Stone, Connelly revealed that it took a year and a half to figure out the logistics of executing Posty’s vision. The diamonds were sourced from Belgium and cut in Israel — modeled off a custom piece Malone requested years back. “He’s now got two functional, full diamond teeth,” he says. “They light up the room. They sparkle, they shine; they’re amazing.”
Posty if you’re feeling charitable I’ve been subsiding on a diet of Panadol to numb the searing pain of having a dodgy wisdom tooth and lacking the funds to deal with the situation. I too would love diamond-encrusted gnashers, but am happy to settle for an existence without unrelenting throbbing.