Post Malone is certainly no stranger to getting tattoos, but his latest ink is his most meaningful yet.

As per TMZ, Post got a brand new tattoo smack bang in the middle of his forehead as a tribute to his baby daughter, whose initials are believed to be ‘DDP’ – though her name has not yet been confirmed by the rapper.

According to the publication, the musician got inked by tattoo artist Chad Rowe backstage after his Indianapolis show Sunday night, with the artist later posting a snap of the star and his newest addition on his Instagram.

The sweet gesture comes after Post recently opened up in a chat with GQ about his baby girl, whom he welcomed with his fiancée four months ago.

“It’s really tough not being able to see her, but she’s coming out more often now,” Malone told the outlet. “I’m just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time.”

The first-time dad also added that she very well could be a fan of her dad’s music when she grows up.

“She hasn’t cried whenever I put my music on so far, which I think is a good sign, but we’ll wait and find out,” he said.

“I got to let her decide. I tried to play her some stuff, but I can’t really tell what she’s into right now. She’s going to have to like my music, I think, [or] she’s going to get used to it — I know everybody at the house plays it for her and hopefully, they’ll get stuck in her head. Kids love my music for some reason, which is awesome, so I’m hoping that she just goes with the flow on that one.”

Previously, Malone shocked fans after he casually revealed to Howard Stern that he now has a daughter.

“I woke up at 2:30 in the afternoon. I went and I kissed my baby girl,” he said during the interview. “Baby girl — are you referring to your girlfriend? Or, you have a baby?” Stern asked, to which the rapper answered: “No, that’s my daughter.”

His baby’s name is not the only thing the megastar has kept under wraps. The identity of his mystery partner has also long been sought after by fans, with some saying her name might be “Jamie” – though the secretive pair have believed to have been together for a while now.

