Post Malone has postponed his Boston show last minute, leaving fans in “chaos”.

The singer broke the news on social media just a few hours before he was scheduled to take the stage Saturday night, saying he was feeling a sharp pain in his side that required him to go to the hospital again.

“I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move,” he wrote.

“We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight. I’m so fucking sorry.”

TMZ reports there is frustration and confusion on the ground at the Boston venue, after waiting fans were told by security the show would be postponed.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

apparently the Post Malone concert at the garden has been postponed and it’s chaos here pic.twitter.com/NwABSnzWt1 — Nate Gilbert (@NateGilbert) September 24, 2022

Fans tell me they were waiting to get into the Garden when security told them @PostMalone had just postponed tonight’s show. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/M1rO7Zzi8w — Emily Maher (@EmilyMaherTV) September 24, 2022

Malone promised fans that their tickets would still be valid for the rescheduled show that was already being planned.

“I feel terrible, but I’m going to make this up to you,” he wrote. “I love you Boston, I’ll see you soon.”

The venue confirmed the show was postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances” and fans should retain their tickets.

Tonight's Post Malone show at TD Garden is being postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. Fans should retain their tickets to be used for a new date once it is announced. pic.twitter.com/SQOIC3sIEW — TD Garden (@tdgarden) September 24, 2022

The news comes almost a week after Malone fell through an open trap door in the stage while performing ‘Circles’ in St. Louis, injuring three ribs in the process.

Post Malone made a few more die hard fans when he fell through a hole in the stage cracking 3 ribs. Fans said he came back out on stage after 10 minutes saying he was sorry & hurting so bad he was crying, then someone gave him a beer and he finished the concert.#PostMalone pic.twitter.com/eFZBn8TffU — ∼Marietta (@MariettaDaviz) September 18, 2022

“Post Malone made a few more die hard fans when he fell through a hole in the stage cracking three ribs,” one video of the incident was captioned. “Fans said he came back out on stage after 10 minutes saying he was sorry & hurting so bad he was crying, then someone gave him a beer and he finished the concert.”

Malone later posted a video on Twitter explaining what had happened. “Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitars on the guitar stand…it goes down, and there’s this big-a– hole, so I go around there and I turn the corner and bust my a–,” he said.

“Winded me pretty good. Got me pretty good. We just got back from the hospital and everything’s good. Everything’s good. They gave me some pain meds and everything and we can keep kicking a– on the tour.”