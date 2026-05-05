Post Malone is set to headline Strummingbird 2026, leading a bill that spans Nashville heavyweights, rising country stars and homegrown talent.

He’ll be joined by Bailey Zimmerman, Cooper Alan, Stella Lefty, Dexter & the Moonrocks, Brad Cox, Max Jackson, Sara Berki, and more. Check out the full lineup below.

Malone has spent over a decade racking up record-breaking hits, five American Music Awards and a fanbase that spans every corner of the globe. His star-studded Nashville-style record F-1 Trillion earned a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album and united legends like Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, and Strummingbird alumni Jelly Roll on a single project.

Three years on from his sold-out Spilt Milk run, he will return to grace the stage with his newer music, as well as iconic hits like “Sunflower”, “Rockstar”, and “Circles”.

Joining Malone is multi-platinum American country artist Bailey Zimmerman – one of the genre’s fastest rising stars. Known for his chart-topping hits and gritty sound, his breakout debut Religiously. The Album. went viral on the back of hits like “Fall In Love”, “Rock and a Hard Place”, “Religiously” and “Where It Ends” before 2025’s Different Night Same Rodeo.

North Carolina’s Cooper Alan has been on the up-and-up since his beginnings in cover bands and Nashville honky-tonks, soaring in popularity with his balance of reflective lyrics, witty humour and unique genre blends on anthems like “Plead The Fifth” and “Take Forever (Hally’s Song)”.

Meanwhile, LA-based country superstar Stella Lefty is set to deliver a blissed-out performance with feel-good hits like “Boston” and “Thinking ‘bout You” in tow, while Texan outfit Dexter & The Moonrocks will bring their self-coined Western Space Grunge to the bill, all DIY grit and rock-driven firepower.

They’ll be joined by homegrown hero Brad Cox, Cam – who wrote Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, Cigarettes @ Sunset, Kaitlin Butts, Noah Rinker, Sydney’s Sons of the East, and many more.

After a successful debut run last year, the touring festival will return to New South Wales and Queensland later this year, and will also hit Victoria for this first time.

It will kick off at the new location in Ballarat on Saturday, October 10th, before making its way to Newcastle on Saturday, October 17th, and the Sunshine Coast on Sunday, October 18th.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, May 14th, following a presale on Wednesday, May 13th. See here for details.

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Alongside the music, the festival is also bringing back fan-favourite attractions including the Silver Spur Saloon, line dancing, country-inspired markets, pop-up experiences, and more.

“Strummingbird delivers a one-of-a-kind country music experience shaped by true blue Aussie spirit and built for today’s fans,” the festival said in a statement.

Created by Kicks Entertainment (the team also behind Spilt Milk), Strummingbird debuted in 2025 with sold-out events and a lineup featuring artists including Jelly Roll, Shaboozey, Treaty Oak Revival, James Johnston, Kaylee Bell, Matt Hansen, Julia Cole, and Wade Forster.

Festival organisers also highlighted the event’s focus on regional Australia, saying Strummingbird aims to spotlight local communities while delivering a major tourism and economic boost to host cities.

For complete festival and ticket information, see here.

STRUMMINGBIRD FESTIVAL 2026

Saturday, October 10th (NEW LOCATION)

Ballarat/Wadawurrung VIC

Saturday, October 17th

Newcastle/Awabakal NSW

Sunday, October 18th

Sunshine Coast/Kabi Kabi QLD

Lineup:

POST MALONE

BAILEY ZIMMERMAN

COOPER ALAN

STELLA LEFTY, DEXTER & THE MOONROCKS

(A-Z) BRAD COX, CAM, CIGARETTES @ SUNSET,

KAITLIN BUTTS, NOAH RINKER, SONS OF THE EAST

(A-Z) BRIANA DINSDALE, MACK GEIGER, MAX JACKSON

SARA BERKI, LATE NIGHT RIOT WITH WILLIE PAKE

LEWIS LOVE*, LOREN RYAN^, SAMMY WHITE+

& LINE DANCING WITH MADDISON GLOVER

*Ballarat, ^Newcastle +Sunshine Coast