The Australian music scene is about to be completely shaken up by the arrival of ‘Moonchild’, the debut single from the mysterious and exciting Apollo Blue.

If you’ve ever looked at your music collection and realised it was heavily lacking in terms of euphoric compositions, empowering lyrics, and the most powerful, soaring vocal delivery you’ve ever heard, then Apollo Blue is exactly what you need in your life.

Raised in country South Australia, Apollo had his life changed forever at age 17 when his musical idol, Lady Gaga, not only read his personal letter aloud in front of thousands, but invited him backstage for an in-person meeting. Her empowering message of self-love and equality clearly resonated within a young Apollo, resulting in him pursuing music and drama in year 12.

Fast forward a little bit, and Apollo studied music at Melbourne’s Collarts under the mentorship of Ella and Jesse Hooper of Killing Heidi, slowly making waves across Melbourne’s live music scene as he plotted his triumphant arrival with a stunning single.

That single, ‘Moonchild’, has been a long time coming, but is more than worth the wait. Recorded in Melbourne in 2019, the track saw Apollo guiding production with the help of audio engineer Jake Rush (Dan Parsons), and featuring mixing by James Cecil (The Goon Sax) and mastering by Adam Dempsey (Angie McMahon, Courtney Barnett).

The result is a accomplished debut, with theatrical, euphoric rock music delivered with heart and force as it continually rises, exploding into a cacophony of guitar solos, devastating percussion, and an absolutely masterful soaring vocal from Apollo himself.

“‘Moonchild’ was written in the middle of the night after I had left a grungy gig and was strutting home in the rain through wintry Melbourne with my favourite black boots and silver glitter pants on,” Apollo explains of the track. “I felt free and powerful still reeling from the excitement of the nightlife.

“I noticed an on-looker from their balcony and wondered who they were and what they thought of me: a mysterious platinum blonde racing through a storm in the middle of the night. I developed this into an ominous character, The Moonchild, who only emerges at night and lives off of rain clouds and stormy skies. I had a rock energy coursing through my veins and I couldn’t wait to get home and transform that feeling and fantasy world into music.

“The song was written before I could even reach the keyboard…the Moonchild is a metaphor for the powerful, confident force that we all possess inside of us.”

There’s no denying the fact that this is just the first step in a hugely impressive career still to come from the great Apollo Blue, so if you want to get in on the ground floor for ultimate bragging rights, then check out the majesty of ‘Moonchild’ below.

Check out ‘Moonchild’ by Apollo Blue: