Sydney’s Astrals has returned with her latest track of the year, with ‘Daylight Drip’ arguably set to become one of her finest releases to date.

No matter how you look at it, this year has been a pretty big one for Astrals, the musical moniker of Claire Simpson. With her last single coming by way of May’s ‘Disappearing’, a steadily-growing profile has seen more and more fans flock to her unique and refreshing brand of music, eager to receive more of her delightful compositions.

Describing her sound as heavily influenced by the dream pop and garage rock, there’s something for everything in the world of Astrals, with her latest single – ‘Daylight Drip’ – arguably one of Simpson’s finest tracks to date.

Emerging in a year that clearly hasn’t gone as planned for anyone, the lyrics reflect such a restlessness, while the music provides a slick sheen to the themes of facing uncertainty and indecision. Musically smooth and upbeat, while atmospheric and emotional, ‘Daylight Drip’ feels like it could easily emerge from any point in musical history, with a sound akin to classic artists like Mazzy Star, recent acts like Clairo, and enduring icons like My Bloody Valentine.

“Everything was pretty unstable in the world as well as in my own life, making it hard to make any concrete plans and move into a new phase of my life like I had been planning, pre-COVID,” Astrals explains.

“In this way, ‘Daylight Drip’ is equal parts inspired by the feelings of restlessness, being stuck and living in the uncertainty that COVID-19 conjured, as well as by that feeling of being on the edge of a new beginning.”

While the Astrals story feels like it’s just beginning, tracks like ‘Daylight Drip’ prove that Simpson’s career is on track to be a big one, with fans the world over readying themselves to fall in love with her luscious compositions and dreamy delivery.

Check out ‘Daylight Drip’ by ASTRALS: