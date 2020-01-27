After a few singles in the last couple of years, Aussie music legends Butterfingers are back with their latest single, ‘Dancing (To The Beat Of My Own Drum)’.

When ‘Evil’ Eddie Jacobson formed Butterfingers in the early ’00s, there likely weren’t too many people who believed they were witnessing the start of a now-iconic Aussie group that deftly combined rock and hip-hop.

Before long, the band had become staples of the triple j airwaves, appearing in the annual Hottest 100 countdown for four consecutive years thanks to cuts from their two studio albums Breakfast At Fatboys and The Deeper You Dig, along with their classic Darcy Clay cover.

Sadly, 2007 saw their final release for roughly a decade, with ‘Nothin’ Much Happens’ serving as a premonition of what the ensuing years held. Thankfully though, we received a solo career from Evil Eddie in the meantime, which helped tide us over until Butterfingers announced their return in 2017.

Since then, we’ve received two new singles, including ‘Big Night Out’ and ‘Bullet To The Head’, and have seen the group perform a number of ferocious sold-out shows across the country as part of their anniversary tour for Breakfast At Fatboys. Now, we’ve got another instant classic to add the ol’ Spotify queue.

Dubbed ‘Dancing (To The Beat Of My Own Drum)’, the new Butterfingers single is precisely what you’d expect from the beloved outfit. Bursting out of the gates like a wild beast, it’s bolstered by Evil Eddie’s famed vocals, features a stellar example of the group’s rockin’ musicianship, and serves as another instant classic from the group.

To add a bit of excitement to the mix though, it seems that this new single is set to serve as a taster for the group’s long-awaited third album.

“We’ve drawn from a lot of different artists and genres over the years but this new track and album is born from our most recent influences, which range from alternative rock to grime and trap,” Evil Eddie explains. “Of course we’ve put our twist on all of it and it’s still definitely Butterfingers!

“Dancing (To The Beat Of My Own Drum)’ is that scene in the film when the protagonist slays the dragon, if you know what I mean. It’s just about that feeling when you’re absolutely sure and confident with who you are and what you’re doing, that no one else’s opinion matters anymore.”

While information regarding the new record is presumably incoming, it’s fair to say that Butterfingers fans of all ages are set to be bumping this new tune for quite some time, reliving their fiery professionalism and stunning musical brilliance into the foreseeable future.

Check out ‘Dancing (To The Beat Of My Own Drum)’ by Butterfingers: