As Josh Pyke gears up to release his new studio album tomorrow, the Aussie icon has shared the clip for his latest single, ‘I Thought We Were A River’.

Tomorrow morning sees Josh Pyke releasing Rome, his first album of new material since the release of But For All These Shrinking Hearts back in 2015. Needless to say, it’s been something of a long wait for eager fans to get through as they gear up to hear new material from the beloved artist.

“The title Rome refers to the expression that ‘all roads lead to Rome’,” Pyke explained upon the album’s announcement. “We can’t escape ourselves. We can’t avoid what stares us in the face as our personal realities, and if we don’t address these things we risk becoming ruins of ourselves.”

Unfortunately, another thing Pyke was unable to escape was the restrictions that COVID-19 brought with it, specifically, the inability to tour, and the lack of work available for those within the industry.

Though he was one of the lucky ones, Pyke noted the poor hand that creatives had been dealt, launching his Leg Up project in early July, which gave an up-and-coming talent who had faced challenges during the pandemic to create the video clip for his next single.

“The Arts in this country have been underfunded forever, and I just reckon if there’s a chance to do something in a small way, it would be remiss of me not to, since I was the beneficiary of a leg up when I started out,” he explained at the time.

Now, the fruits of his Leg Up project have emerged, with Pyke sharing the official clip to ‘I Thought We Were A River’, featuring the creative talents of Lisa Vertudaches, an Adelaide-based illustrator and animator who has collaborated with the likes of Nickelodeon and Disney in the past.

A kaleidoscopic mix of colour and smooth animation, Vertudaches matches the soaring nature of the track and its river imagery, creating what is arguably one of the most immersive music videos you’ll see in quite some time.

With Josh Pyke releasing Rome tomorrow, you can double your fun by checking out both ‘I Thought We Were A River’ and its majestic visual accompaniment below.

Check out the video to ‘I Thought We Were A River’ by Josh Pyke: