If you’re someone who likes discovering new music, then now’s the time to make room on your Spotify queue for the magnificent debut single from Byron Bay artist Josh Swan.

Ask any artist, and they’ll agree that there’s some major anxiety going on when it comes to the release of your debut single. Is it catchy enough? Will the public like it? What if everyone hates it? What if it’s relegated to the ever-growing pile of “also-rans” in the annals of musical history?

Most of the time, it rings true that these debuts are impressive and serve as a taster of the great things to come from these artists. In the case of New South Wales musician Josh Swan, if ‘Lay You Down’ is a preview of what’s to come, then he’d best start clearing a shelf for all the accolades he’s about to receive.

Having been around as a performer and songwriter for some time now, 2020 is set to serve as a brand new chapter for Swan, with the Byron Bay-based songwriter launching his solo project this year.

Spending a period of time writing and recordings in Los Angeles and New York City in 2019, ‘Lay You Down’ acts as the first of a string of connected releases that are on the way, with his forthcoming Run And Hide EP set to bring it all together.

A stunning showcase of indie and alternative rock blending together to explore the themes of personal connections and a desire for me, ‘Lay You Down’ shows just how versatile Swan truly is. “This song is about confiding in someone and reassuring [them] that everything is going to be okay when we are living in somewhat dire times,” he explains.

Recorded in Burleigh Heads and the home studios of musician/producer Luke Palmer and ARIA-nominated mixer/mastering engineer Forrester Savell (Birds of Tokyo, Dead Letter Circus), ‘Lay You Down’ serves as a powerful preview of the stunning things yet to come in 2020 for Josh Swan.

‘Lay You Down’ officially drops on January 24th, but if take a look below, you can give the song a stream ahead of its release later in the week.

Check out ‘Lay You Down’ by Josh Swan: