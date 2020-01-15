2020 is gearing up to be the year of Kingswood, with the Melbourne rockers sharing the latest single from their long-awaited third album.

When Kingswood first burst onto the scene a decade ago, neither fans or the band themselves could have anticipated the reception that their music and lyrics would have over the years.

With 2014’s Microscopic Wars being preceded by a few EPs, the group’s innate ability to masterfully craft some stunning rock numbers continued into their second album, with After Hours, Close To Dawn being released in 2017. Chuck in support slots alongside the likes of AC/DC and Aerosmith, and you’ve got the recipe for one unstoppable Aussie outfit.

Since their last record, fans have received a few more songs from the group, including ‘Messed It Up’, ‘Say You Remember’, and ‘You Make It So Easy’. But now, the wait for a new record is almost over, and to prove it, the Kingswood lads have just shared their latest single, ‘Bittersweet’.

Streaming today ahead of its official release on Friday, ‘Bittersweet’ is the latest taster of Kingswood’s upcoming third album, which we’re expecting to hear more news on soon.

Already on track to be one of the year’s finest tunes, the riff-driven ‘Bittersweet’ bursts out of the gates with its pounding opening notes, and allows soulful vocals and a catchy chorus to drive you wild before it wraps up far too soon.

Featuring the group at their rockin’ best, ‘Bittersweet’ is raw, uncut Kingswood, with guitarist Alex Laska noting how the band managed to embrace their creative chaos to ensure they stay ahead of the curve without being pigeonholed.

“The thing that makes us who we are is the fact that we can do whatever we want, musically,” Laska explains. “We’re not doing it to be vindictive or to piss people off. We’re [just] not being confined. It’s like we’ve opened Pandora’s Box and have looked in every room; it’s mental.”

“‘Bittersweet’ was originally inspired by the love story of one of our dearest friends,” adds vocalist Fergus Linacre. “Without going into detail a medical issue put a question mark over their future, but without blinking they forged on together, overcome with love and companionship.

“The opening line of the song, ‘there’s no love on this earth that isn’t bittersweet’ is a truth that we should all remember as we paddle through the waves.”

To get yourself across ‘Bittersweet’ before it drops on Friday, be sure to point your peepers downwards and press play! Stay tuned for more info regarding the group’s forthcoming new album, and – hopefully – a batch of new tour dates for fans to belt out the new jams from the front row.

Check out ‘Bittersweet’ by Kingswood: