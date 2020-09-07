Following a powerful return with ‘My People’ earlier this year, Adelaide’s MANE is back with ‘Over & Over’, sharing its gorgeous music video today.

As anyone from Adelaide will tell you, the local South Australian scene is one of the country’s most vibrant, yet continuously overlooked, with more talented musicians than the city has “Polites” signs.

Earlier this year, MANE shared ‘My People’, which indicated something of a change for the acclaimed artist. Now, this week has seen the release of ‘Over & Over’, continuing this new chapter of her career, and serving as one of her greatest tracks to date.

Procuded by John Castle (Angie McMahon, Hatchie), it’s a powerful composition which MANE notes was “written in a moment of strength during a really difficult time”.

“I think, when things are tough, you can choose to sit in sadness or you can choose to push forward; this song is a little reminder to myself to continue to persevere and to fight for my happiness and peace, despite how hard it may be to do so at times,” MANE explains. “I hope it can bring a moment of strength to those who feel similarly.”

To accompany the strong message of the track, MANE has also shared a slick video clip, which features the talents of director ROME (BENEE, Mallrat) as they showcase various locations in South Australia – including the Adelaide Hills, Mount Osmond, and the Mount Lofty Botanic Gardens – to capture the energy of the song.

“We wanted to capture the freeing feeling of the song,” MANE explains. “The director Rome did a really great job of doing this and sourcing some of the really beautiful locations amongst nature across the Adelaide hills.

“The shoot itself was a long and cold day but nonetheless was aptly fitting being amongst the scenery. It was so great to see it all tie together.”

‘Over & Over’ is set to feature on MANE’s forthcoming Coping Mechanisms EP, which is on track to be released on November 13th. If you can’t quite wait that long, be sure to scroll down just a little further to check out the clip for this gorgeous track.

Check out ‘Over & Over’ by MANE: