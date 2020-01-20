It’s time to thank your lucky stars, because Victoria’s Melbs bb has just shared the quirky clip for her latest single, ‘Astrology (clothesline)’.

If you’re one of those folks who likes to top up your list of current jams with a visit to triple j Unearthed, then there’s a good chance you might have discovered the hazy indie rock of Melbs bb last year.

The musical moniker of Erica Lilly, Melbs bb hails from the Victorian capital as you might expect, but helpfully clarifies that she’s “not currently a baby”, which undoubtedly aids in clearing up any preconceptions you might have had.

Jokes aside though, Melbs bb first made a splash on Unearthed back in July with the release of ‘say’, causing triple j presenter Declan Byrne to note that our talented muso “has a lot of promise”.

Now, Melbs bb has followed up on this aforementioned promise, dropping the clip for her newest single, ‘Astrology (clothesline)’.

An indie-rock number that evokes memories of luminaries such as Clairo and Beach House, ‘Astrology (clothesline)’ is a hazy mix of guitar, synth, and the stunning vocals from Melbs bb herself.

Revisit ‘Say’ by Melbs bb:

An arresting, enchanting song, Erica explained that the track was inspired out of a need to vent and a lot of time spent on the Co–Star astrology app.

“I got really into astrology last year, and after digging into my chart, it just explained a lot – particularly about my love life,” she explained. “Stuff that I’ve talked about with my therapist was written in front of me on Co-Star. Anyway, I just felt really called out and needed to vent, so I wrote this song.”

Of course, this influence didn’t just end at the conception of the song, with the theme of astrology flowing into the song’s clip as well. Dripping in lo-fi charm and quick wit, the video takes a comical look at each of the astrological signs, with some of the comedic takes undoubtedly hitting a bit too close to home for some.

“My friend Bax and I were brainstorming for the video, and she suggested a party where all the star signs were present,” Erica explained.

“As soon as she said it, a million setups started flooding to my brain – like water signs crying in the corner for no reason. Virgos running around picking up cups – and so on. The jokes wrote themselves really.

“My friends Meaghan, Isaac, Liam, and Sabrina shot and acted in the video and I directed, produced and edited it. It took two exhausting days to get everything shot, but I have background in comedy and film so glad I was able to do it myself.”

That all sounds well and good, right? Well, the big news doesn’t stop there, with Melbs bb also set to launch the new single with a hometown show next month.

“Fans can expect a non-stop set of bangers,” Erica explains. “My taste jumps around a bit and this definitely comes through in the songs I write – but I’m confident no one will be bored. Confused, maybe – but definitely not bored!”

If this sounds like it’s up your alley, then thank your lucky stars (yes, pun intended), because the clip for ‘Astrology (clothesline)’ can be streamed below ahead of its official release on Wednesday!

Check it out, and then scope out that repeat button to ensure you’ve learned all the words ahead of next month’s launch show.

Check out ‘Astrology (clothesline)’ by Melbs bb:

Melbs bb ‘Astrology (Clothesline)’ Launch Show

Thursday, February 27th

The Workers Club, Melbourne VIC (18+)

Tickets: Moshtix