Montana Sharp has taken her first step towards becoming a household name, offering up ‘Greenhouse’ as her mesmerising debut single.

If you’re a fan of intricate instrumentation and soaring, absolutely arresting vocals, then there’s no need to look any further than Montana Sharp and her astounding ‘Greenhouse’.

A track that feels as though it’s ready-made for a Eurovision campaign, it’s hard not to draw comparisons to the likes of Kate Miller-Heidke, Katie Noonan, or even the likes of Radiohead thanks to the powerful effect this track has on the listener.

Fusing the theatrical with the pop, the modern vintage with the modern, and the forceful yet tender, ‘Greenhouse’ is a song that feels appropriate at this current time, as it laments about the lengths that humans will go to in order to protect themselves, even if the results leave much to be desired in the long run.

“The metaphorical ‘greenhouse’ was once a fantastical sanctuary to seek refuge from the outside, but now it is safe outside and the protagonist is locked inside a madhouse,” Sharp says of the track.

“I wrote this song at a very disturbed point in my life, engaging in a conversation with those self- protective mechanisms – but the song takes on a whole new meaning in 2020 with the coronavirus. We’re all retreating to our ‘greenhouses’ to keep safe from the outside – but now we’re stuck inside!”

Though Sharp may be a mysterious newcomer to the scene, her music is as groundbreaking as it is familiar, and will serve as a welcome addition to playlists around the world upon its release this week.

Montana Sharp’s ‘Greenhouse’ is officially released on July 30th, but if you can’t wait that long (and trust us when we say you wouldn’t want to wait any longer), you can give it an early listen below.

Check out ‘Greenhouse’ by Montana Sharp: