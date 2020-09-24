Pierce Brothers have managed to once again prove their worth as one of the finest outfits on the scene, cementing their status with their latest track, ‘Dentist’.

Releasing ‘Kanko’ earlier this year as the follow-up to 2018’s Atlas Shoulders, Jack and Pat Pierce returned to our ears this week by way of the gorgeous new single, ‘Dentist’. Written during the first COVID-19 lockdown, the slick track is full of emotional lyrics, smooth hooks, and all the earmarks of a classic single from the Melbourne pair.

Produced by the great Jan Skubizeski (John Butler, The Cat Empire), the track is a product of the times in which musicians find themselves living and creating. Not content to let the single stand by itself, the pair also made plans to accompany it with a music video. But as we all know, the year that has been always has more up its sleeve.

Working with friend and collaborator Carl Allison (Tones And I’s ‘Dance Monkey’), Jack and Pat were forced to get creative, with the clip shot on the day before Melbourne went into stage four lockdown. Ultimately filmed in Jack’s living room, the pair set up several shots incorporating each aspect of the track, and played them through.

“In the time of COVID there is not a whole lot we’ve been able to do shoot wise,” Pat recalls. “We couldn’t get locations, or extras, or even a real crew, so we had to improvise.

“Carl and I have worked together on lots of projects before, and we have been talking for a while about teaming up again. It was great just getting back into filming beautiful scenes again and it seems fitting to have the clip be representative of this place in time.

“We included photos of our friends and family we’re missing to reflect the fact we were, in fact, stuck at home.”

While ‘Dentist’ itself is a gorgeous track, the clip itself is a hazy product of the times, and one which serve as a musical historical marker of how far we’ve come once we’re singing along to this one at live gigs.

Though it remains to be seen when we’ll get a chance to catch a live Pierce Brothers show, the pair have plenty of fresh tunes up their sleeves to keep fans occupied throughout 2020 and into 2021. Keep an eye out for more new music, but in the meantime, lose yourself in the visual majesty of ‘Dentist’.

Check out ‘Dentist’ by Pierce Brothers: